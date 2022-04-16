MISSOULA — The Montana softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Big Sky Conference leader Weber State on Saturday at Wildcat Field in Ogden, Utah.
The Wildcats (30-8, 8-0 BSC) ran their winning streak to eight games with 6-5 and 10-5 victories over the Grizzlies (17-20, 5-6 BSC), who have dropped four of their last five.
The start of the series was delayed when weather canceled Friday's action.
Led by Maygen McGrath, who had four hits and five RBIs, including a pair of home runs, Montana put up 10 runs in two games on the road but couldn't keep up with Weber State's consistency at the plate.
The Wildcats scored runs in eight of their 12 innings of at-bats and only trailed twice, in the first and second innings of Game 2.
Montana fell behind in the opener 4-0 before McGrath's first home run of the day in the fourth and a Cami Sellers RBI single in the fifth made it 4-2.
Weber State added two runs in the sixth to go up 6-2, and they would prove to be important.
The Grizzlies scored three runs on four hits in the top of the seventh to pull within one and had two runners on when the game ended with a strikeout.
McGrath had a two-run single in the rally, Kylie Becker an RBI single.
Dana Butterfield (8-9) got the start and allowed just five hits in four innings of work, but she walked seven and had four wild pitches.
McGrath opened the scoring in Game 2 with a two-out home run to center in the top of the first. It was her 12th of the season, leaving her two shy of matching Delene Colburn's program record of 14.
Brooklyn Weisgram made it 2-1 in the top of the second with an RBI single to center but that was Montana's final lead of the day.
Weber State scored three in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to pull away.
Sellers had an RBI single, McGrath a sacrifice fly as Montana scored twice in the fifth. Sellers led off the top of the seventh with her sixth home run of the season for the game's final run.
Allie Brock, who threw the final two innings of the opener in relief of Butterfield, got the start in Game 2 and took the loss to drop to 9-11.
Sellers had three hits in the doubleheader and drove in three, Jaxie Klucewich also had three hits.
"It was a hard-fought series," Weber coach Mary Kay Amicone said. "Both teams really got after it and swung the bats well. The conditions are what they are, we live in Utah in the spring. I'm super proud of how we battled everything and it was great competition."
Montana will host Carroll on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Grizzly Softball Field, then resume Big Sky play with a series next weekend at Sacramento State (22-18, 6-3 BSC).
—UM sports information
