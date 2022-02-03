MISSOULA — If Montana and Weber State get the chance to meet for a round three in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament, it is a shoo-in to be a thriller.
The Grizzlies took round one on Jan. 1 in Missoula off a buzzer beater, but the Wildcats snagged round two with an 80-75 win in Ogden, Utah, Thursday night at the Dee Events Center. The Grizzlies fall to 15-7 overall and 8-3 in league play while Weber State, now winners of eight in a row since the loss in Missoula, gets to 18-5 and 11-1 in the conference.
Montana sits at third in the league standings following the loss. Weber State is alone in first and will face second-place Montana State in Ogden on Saturday.
Just like the first meeting between the Grizzlies and Wildcats, it was as close as it could be with neither team leading by more than six, was tied 14 times and the two exchanged the lead 11 times.
Koby McEwen led all scorers with 32 points as he got to the line time and time again where he went 19 of 20 by himself. He scored 21 at half but the Grizzlies held him a bit more in check in the second.
That's when another Wildcat finally broke through Montana's defense.
"Randy Rahe has done a lot. He deserves a lot of respect and he did a good job of preparing his team and getting them ready to go," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "They play with confidence. I'm not taking anything away from this team, this is a good basketball team — they are very difficult to beat. I thought we played well enough to win, but unfortunately we didn't.
... We took away everything they had except for the free-throw line and Dillon Jones at the end," DeCuire added. "He earned those baskets. He took over when it was time to take over. We made some big shots to stay in it, but we didn't make enough shots to win it."
Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the final 11:17 and he assisted on another five points during that stretch. He had a 6-0 run by himself that turned a 55-50 Montana lead into a 56-55 Weber State advantage right around the 10:30 mark of the second.
The Grizzlies answered, eventually taking a 60-58 lead off a Robby Beasley III jumper, but Jones found JJ Overton for a score to tie it right back up at 60-all. Montana answered a Weber run that put the Wildcats up five, getting the game back to a tie at 67-all at the 4:24 mark.
Beasley hit a pair of free throws to tie it, but Jones dropped his shoulder into Mack Anderson on a drive and drew a foul on the Montana forward. Jones scored, and hit the ensuing free throw to ignite a run that put Weber State up for good.
Montana had a chance to turn a five-point game into a one-point game after Josh Bannan drew a foul on Weber State forward Dontay Bassett, who disagreed with the ref calling him for his fifth foul and earned a technical for his reaction.
Beasley went 1 for 2 on the tech free throws and Bannan hit his two for the foul to cut the deficit to two with 47 seconds on the clock. McEwen drained five more free throws to keep Weber State ahead just enough.
Montana was led by a balanced attack on offense with five players in double figures. Bannan led at 17 — he added 11 boards for another double-double — with Beasley (16), Brandon Whitney (13), Lonnell Martin Jr. (11) and Cam Parker (10) rounding out the double-digit scorers for Montana. Both Anderson and Derrick Carter-Hollinger fouled out.
"(It's a) tough one to swallow," DeCuire said. "I guess we fouled too much. We should never put a guy at the line for 20 free throws in a game but we played our hearts out. I feel there's no reason to question our effort or energy. ... I thought we played a good basketball game, especially to be on the road here."
Montana will head to Pocatello, Idaho, for a game against the Idaho State Bengals (3-16, 1-9 Big Sky) Saturday at 6 p.m.
Notes: For the first time this season, Montana lost despite having a better field-goal percentage than its opponent. Montana shot 48.1% while Weber State shot 43.4%.
