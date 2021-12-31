MISSOULA — It always seems to be a big game when the Montana men’s basketball team and Weber State hit the hardwood together.
The titans of the Big Sky Conference are two of the most decorated in the league’s history, with 21 combined conference tournament titles and a rivalry that dates back to 1962.
The titans have been dormant as of late, with the Wildcats last tournament title coming in 2015-16 and Montana’s most recent in 2018-19. Eastern Washington took the 2021 title and the 2020 tourney title was unclaimed due to the pandemic.
But this season, things look a bit different for each.
Weber State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky) was the unanimous preseason No. 2 team behind Southern Utah, but the Wildcats have played like the best team in the Big Sky with three conference wins by double figures. Montana (9-5, 2-1) was picked fourth and is four points from being 3-0 in league play if not for a final-minute comeback by Northern Colorado in December.
It's safe to say Montana coach Travis DeCuire wants fans to show up in droves and be loud for Saturday’s 7 p.m. tilt at Dahlberg Arena.
“It would be nice to have some support Saturday,” DeCuire said after Montana throttled Idaho State, 78-54, Thursday night in front of 3,233 fans. “It’s a big game for us. It’s an opportunity to establish ourselves in the standings and our guys always play better when there are fans and most of them came to Montana because there are fans.”
A win would put the Grizzlies near the top on Weber’s level in the standings, which is looking more and more like a crowded race at the top between Montana, Weber, Southern Utah (9-4, 3-0) and Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1), with others not far off.
It will be strength versus strength when the Grizzlies and Wildcats tip off. Montana’s stout defense allows the fewest points per game in the league at 60.1 and Weber is a scoring machine, going for 75.6 points per game on a league-best 46.5% overall from the field.
Weber's side-to-side, quick tempo and free-throw heavy attack goes head on with Montana’s defense, which has played as strong as ever under DeCuire. Montana has allowed Division-I teams to shoot just 45% on 2-point shots, which, if it holds the rest of the season, would be the lowest mark in DeCuire’s eight seasons as coach.
On the flip side, D-I teams have shot 46.2% from 3-point range on Montana, which ranks dead-last out of 358 D-I teams in KenPom.com’s stats. Weber State isn’t a flamethrower from deep, hitting 33.5% (about the D-I average) against D-I teams, but the long ball could prove vital if Montana's interior defense can keep the Wildcats under their averages.
Keeping the Wildcats under their averages is a tall task. Just ask the Montana State Bobcats. The Wildcats lived at the foul line when they beat the Bobcats in Bozeman, 85-75, Thursday night.
Marquette transfer guard Koby McEwen scored 31 on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the foul line. Freshman forward Dillon Jones scored 19 and hit 9 of 10 from the charity stripe and Utah Valley transfer forward Jamison Overton scored 16 on 7 of 9 foul shooting as the visiting Wildcats thrived at the free-throw line at 29 of 38 as a team while shooting 50% from the field and 60% from behind the arc.
Weber State has four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by McEwen's 17, followed by Jones (13.1), Overton (11.8) and Seikou Sisoho Jawara (11).
“They put a lot of points on the board,” DeCuire said. “They got multiple guys that can create their own shot.”
The Wildcats were hot against Montana State, going 12 of 20 from deep. Come Saturday, we will all see if the Wildcats cooled off at all during the drive on I-90.
