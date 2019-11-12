MISSOULA — Montana and Weber State don’t appear to be headed for obscene points totals when the two top-five teams face off this Saturday in Missoula.
Twenty years ago, though, the Griz put together an offensive onslaught against the Wildcats that’s still one for the record books.
Montana exploded for an 81-22 victory against Weber State in 1999, rolling up a still-school record 717 yards of total offense. The 81 points remain the most in the modern history of Grizzly athletics, the most since 1924 and the fifth most in school history.
“It didn’t matter where we were at on the field, who was doing it, offensively, defensively, it was just a perfect game. It was fun,” former Montana wide receiver Travis Walker said.
The 81 points were the most scored by a Big Sky team in a conference game at the time — and Montana was still adjusting to life under first-year offense coordinator Bob Cole and first-year quarterback Drew Miller in just the third game of the season.
“We knew that we were capable of scoring a lot of points,” Miller said. “We knew that they were going to give us opportunities. To think 81 points, that’s just crazy. 81 points is a basketball score.
“When you put up 81 points, it’s memorable for sure. It might not be as meaningful as other games. But I remember it like it was yesterday.”
Despite the new elements of Cole and Miller on the offense, the historic outing was a revenge game because Montana lost at Weber State in 1998. However, those involved on both sides agree there was no intent to run up the score.
“For some reason, everything fell into place,” former head coach Mick Dennehy said. “Nothing we did could go wrong and everything that they did didn’t go right. It was a fun day.”
***
Montana was overhauling its offense heading into the 1999 season.
Dennehy hired Cole to replace offensive coordinator Brent Pease, currently the Grizzlies’ wide receivers coach, who left for Northern Arizona. Cole altered the offense from pass-heavy to more balanced with the run.
“Through the history of being there, we always threw the ball more than we ran it and better than we ran it,” Dennehy said. “We never controlled the clock, but that was the intent of that transition was we felt like we had to be able to run the ball better."
Cole came over from Portland State and knew the history of Montana’s success in the 1990s. His PSU offense ranked fourth in the FCS in passing in 1998, and his approach to running the offense was simple.
“Just be as multiple as possible and not screw up the O-line and try to get the ball in the guys’ hands who could make plays,” Cole said. “Obviously, we had some really good players.”
Montana was led at quarterback by Miller, a BYU transfer who replaced Brian Ah Yat.
“I thought Drew Miller was one of the best quarterbacks I ever coached,” Cole said. “He was extremely accurate. We had a good core of receivers. The line was huge.”
Miller had a plethora of receivers in Jeremy Watkins, Tanner Hancock, Jimmy Farris, Travis Walker and Etu Molden. Then there were running backs Yohance Humphrey and Nate Sanders.
“Bob Cole was at that time and I believe still is, a very a smart coordinator,” Walker said. “He’s very sharp, brought a lot of great aspects to use here in Missoula that I think even after he left were still used for a few years after that.”
The question everyone was eager to answer was how the offense would come together.
“That was first time in 10 or 11 years that the terminology changed for the kids,” Dennehy said. “That was always in the back of your minds that might prevent them from executing on all cylinders.”
***
In 1999, the Big Sky was a manageable size where teams played each other every year. Now, teams can go years with playing one another, like Montana and Weber, who last played in 2017 and have faced off just two times since 2014.
Back then, the Griz had suffered a 27-20 loss to Weber State in 1998, getting upset despite being led by Ah Yat and wide receiver Raul Pacheco, whose school record for career receptions had stood until the 2019 season.
There was a measure of revenge on the mind for the Griz who returned in 1999.
“We had gone down to Ogden the year before,” Walker said, “and had taken one of the nose and then had to take the long bus ride home after the game. It didn’t sit well.
“We wanted to come out and play our game and prove that this is Montana Grizzly football and this is what we can and what we should do. It definitely showed.”
The 1998 loss to Weber State was one of just five Big Sky losses in four seasons under Dennehy.
“At the University of Montana in the 1990s, we didn’t have a lot of losses, so when you did lose to a team, you remembered that and came into the next season preparing more for them a lot more,” former Montana safety Vince Huntsberger said. “It gives you motivation to know that you’re going to get a chance against them next year in your home stadium.”
The history between Graybeal and Montana extended well before the 1998 upset win. Graybeal was an assistant coach and later the defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington for 17 years in the 1980s and 1990s. He was on the Eagles’ staff when Montana won in 1986 in a controversial finish remembered largely for then-head coach Dick Zornes’ postgame comments.
“Coach Graybeal was a fixture in the Big Sky Conference for a long, long time and always gave us fits,” Dennehy said. “We knew we were going to have our work cut out for us.”
Weber State coach Jerry Graybeal knew the Griz would be out for blood after he led the Wildcats to the 1998 win in his first year as the coach. He just wouldn’t be able to stop them.
“That game was kind of a payback game,” Graybeal said while taking time out of his preparation for this weekend’s game as the Weber State radio analyst. “That was a senior-laden team that I had in 1998. The next year, I wouldn’t say we were totally depleted, but we went up there, first series turned the ball over, threw an interception and before you know it it’s over.”
***
Montana jumped all over the Wildcats on Sept. 25, 1999, inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Miller completed 23 of 30 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns — in just the first half and despite playing with a bruised shoulder that limited him at practice the two previous weeks.
“I do remember going into the game that Bob Cole was super confident that our plan was going to work,” Miller said. “We had audibles for different looks that were going to get defensively that we could check to that we would have some opportunities for big plays. It’s just one of those games where everything seemed to hit. Receivers did a phenomenal job getting open. The line protected. Really, my job was easy at that point.”
Montana led 30-0 after one quarter, 47-16 at the half and could’ve had a bigger lead if Watkins had caught a trick-play receiver pass from Walker.
“It was just one of those deals where there were so many big chunks of explosive plays that it was unbelievable,” Dennehy said.
Humphrey, Sanders and Molden each scored three touchdowns in the win. Sanders ran for 124 yards, and Humphrey added 82.
“I remember we had a bunch of young like Yohance and Etu step up and take charge and make plays,” Walker said. “Jeremy Watkins made a bunch of plays. It was just fun to be on the field with those guys and see them do what they. That was fun.”
Montana’s 30-0 first-quarter leader included a safety by defensive tackle Kelley Bryant. It was his second in three games that season.
“He was an immovable object,” Dennehy said. “I don’t know that we ever had anybody as a strong as Kelly. To watch him toss weight around in the weight room was just unbelievable.”
The defensive performance also included the first career interception for Huntsberger, who will be inducted into the Grizzly Athletics Hall of Fame this Friday. Cornerback Calvin Coleman saved a potential 98-yard punt return touchdown, and Jimmy Farris saved a potential 71-yard pick-6 by hustling to make tackles downfield.
Most memorable for Dennehy and Cole was that Montana got to play all its non-redshirting players. They Griz scored on their final four possessions of the game with their third-team offense running down the play clock on each snap.
“I want to say we ran the same play almost the entire fourth quarter,” Cole said of the inside-zone run. “We maybe threw another play in there, but basically it was the same play the entire fourth quarter. It was gashing them. It was pretty unbelievable. I don’t know if they wanted to stop it. 81 points is ridiculous for a football game.”
***
Graybeal believes Montana had no intent to run up the score. He had seen what that was like earlier when he was at Eastern Washington and Houston tried to score 100 points.
Twenty years later, Graybeal’s lasting memory of the game is Montana trying to make substitutions by swapping receivers and tight ends late in the play clock to create mismatches.
“What Bobby Cole and Mick did back then was they would hold two tight ends on the sideline, they’d have four wideouts on the field and with 10 seconds on the play clock, they’d shift guys and run guys in and it causes all kinds of problems because they’d go from big personnel to four-wide personnel and you could be in your base defense with three linebackers in the game going against four wideouts,” Graybeal recalled. “Drew Miller just ate that up like cake.”
Miller acknowledged the Griz used the substitutions to their advantage at points throughout the season, including on occasion against Weber State. Nine Griz made at least one catch and four had 70 or more receiving yards, led by Watkins' 166.
“We’d call the play for the personnel group that was on the sideline,” Miller said. “Even though we had four receivers out there, we’d call the play that was going to bring in two tight ends. We’d break the huddle and those two receivers would run off and two tight ends would run on and we’d line up and run the play. You could see what kind of advantage that would give an offense. It was a great scheme and the reason why it’s not allowed today.”
Back then, there was no rule like today in which defenses are allowed a substitution if the offense makes one as an official prevents the ball from being snapped.
“What I did is I put 15 guys on the field, not in a huddle, just had them standing on out side of the line of scrimmage," Graybeal said. "The officials called timeout and told me I couldn't do that because it was illegal. I was like, 'How are we supposed to combat the late substitution?'
"That was a real frustrating thing as a coach, not being able to put your guys in a position to match up personnel-wise. Half the time that game, we ended up with three linebackers in and they’d end up with four wideouts in, and Drew Miller was just playing catch. It was a total mismatch.”
***
Montana’s 1999 win over Weber State was the first of nine consecutive wins in the series for the Griz, who wouldn’t lose to the Wildcats until 2008. That loss would be current coach Bobby Hauck’s lone league defeat in his final four years (2006-09) of his first stint.
“We probably played as well in that game as any game that I was involved in,” Dennehy said. “I have a tendency to remember that we go to Portland the next week and gets our asses whipped in overtime.”
The Griz put up 73 points later in the season with backup quarterbacks John Edwards and Nick Walker splitting time against Idaho State. They averaged 44.8 points per game that season.
“I think that game (against Weber State) propelled us to thinking that you guys are a good team and if you believe in each other and trust each other and do your job, everybody’s going to be successful,” Walker said.
Montana made it to the playoffs but was upset in the first round by Youngstown State on a missed field goal. Dennehy and Cole both left after the 1999 season to take similar positions at Utah State.
The players who stayed, including the sophomores who started to grow into their own in 1999, helped lead Montana to the 2001 national championship under head coach Joe Glenn.
“Deep down, you wanted the people who support you to walk away from games going, ‘This is one of the best teams we’ve ever seen. What are they going to score next week when we see them?’” Walker said. “That’s the feel that’s back again at Montana. It’s awesome. I love it.”
