MISSOULA — Washington and Western Illinois don't share much in common other than their team names starting with the same letter.
Western Illinois was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but the Griz can't take the Leathernecks lightly after beating a Pac-12 powerhouse program. WIU hung tough with Ball State, an FBS team predicted to win the MAC, in a 31-21 loss last week.
Scott Holland, who covers Western Illinois for The McDonough County Voice, sat down with 406mtsports to break down the Leathernecks.
Q: What are the internal and external expectations for WIU this season, and how might those have changed after playing MAC preseason favorite Ball State so close in the opener?
A: Internally, you’re not going to find a program in the country that doesn't have high expectations, and Western is no different. Last Thursday, WIU showed it can be competitive with a class program, so the hope now is to consistently do that.
Externally, WIU was projected to finish last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. I think people are looking for the program to start taking steps forward, whether it is being consistently competitive for four quarters week in and week out or stringing together wins to rise above the cellar in the MVFC.
The score last week raised some eyebrows, but for many, it’s still a loss even if it was a better-than-anticipated showing.
Q: How has the program evolved under head coach Jared Elliott, and what's the outlook for the future with him at the helm?
A: WIU has had issues getting a footing the last few years. Lack of depth and injuries have plagued a program that was ranked in the top 10 and was in the postseason a few years ago.
Elliott has turned to the transfer portal to find lightning in a bottle in recent recruiting cycles. He’s had to find instant playmakers while allowing younger players a chance to develop before being thrown to the wolves in the MVFC.
Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of the offense expected to be, and has that changed or been reaffirmed by the performance in the season opener?
A: With three-season starter Connor Sampson at quarterback along with a deep and explosive receiving group, the passing game will be a strength for Western this season.
Sampson threw for over 360 yards last week, Dennis Houston was a matchup nightmare for BSU with 12 catches, 240 yards and 2 TDs. Tony Tate and Dallas Daniels give Western a trio of big-time playmaking receivers.
The last few seasons, running the ball has been a big issue for Western. Whether it has been a lack of depth due to injuries at the RB spot or youth on the offensive line, the Leathernecks have struggled to move the ball on the ground.
The numbers weren’t great last week, but they were an improvement. A more veteran group up front did a better job in pass protection while transfer RBs Gaej Walker and Myles Wanza have added depth.
Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of the defense expected to be, and has that changed or been reaffirmed by the performance in the season opener?
A: I thought the defensive line, especially the end spot, would be WIU’s strength this season, and while the Leathernecks didn't make many plays behind the line of scrimmage, they held their own against an experienced Ball State offensive front.
Tackling was a real issue for Western during the spring season, so being sound and getting multiple guys to the ball was a major concern. I thought WIU tackled well last week.
I will say preventing the big play continues to be an issue for Western. Last week, Ball State was able to take advantage of broken coverage and twice go over the top for long passing touchdowns.
Q: What's your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: I think Montana’s defense proves to be too strong and the Griz offense grinds one out with a late score to make it a two-score game. I’ll go Montana 20, WIU 10.
