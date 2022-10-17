MISSOULA — Losing — it happens to the best of us. Whether in sports or another aspect of life, if you compete, you are going to suffer losses from time to time.
When referring to his team’s Saturday home loss to Idaho, its first of the season, Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck chose to use cribbage, a card game, as an example.
“Everybody here has played or coached a long time, we’ve all lost before,” Hauck said. “We know we’re going to lose games at some point in time, everybody who plays sports does that. So, do you just quit or do you go play? We’re going to go play. I mean hell … if we play cards, one of us is going to lose. If you play cribbage, are we going to play the next one or just quit?”
That’s how Hauck has been leading his team following its loss in the Vandals-Griz rivalry series as it now faces an uphill battle with back-to-back road games versus No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 5 Weber State.
There’s no time to dwell on what could have been as the Griz look ahead to the next challenge.
There’s a football cliché that Hauck and his players stand by on a weekly basis, and that’s trying to view their record from a week-to-week standpoint. The collective record doesn’t matter, but only what’s next.
And for the first time this year, they were 0-1, citing poor execution and after acknowledging that, Hauck wouldn’t answer any more questions regarding Week 7 at his Week 8 press conference.
“I think we have a competitive team and I think they’ll go compete this week,” Hauck said. “I’m kind of on to Sacramento State now. I’ve covered it (Week 7) every bit as much as I’m going to. It’s Monday afternoon.”
That attitude has historically worked for him in his Montana tenure. Since rejoining as the program’s head coach in 2018, his teams are 7-2 when playing a game following a loss. During his first stint as UM’s lead man from 2003-09, the Griz were 8-3 when coming off a loss. Collectively, Hauck-led UM teams are 15-5 in rebound games.
In the 2018 season, they had one bounce-back win that looked very familiar to this coming week. After dropping a road game to Western Illinois, their first loss of the season, the Griz returned home to trump Sacramento State in front of 24,000 fans.
The only difference is that this time around, Montana will make the trip to Sacramento. And with that, the game has some unique circumstances that only roll around for the program every so often.
Yes, the high-profile matchup will be nationally broadcast on ESPN2, but the kickoff time is what could have an effect on the players. Set for Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, that would be a 9 p.m. MT start after a long Friday of travels.
However, in accordance with his belief in blocking out any external noise, like a previous loss, Hauck will do his best to keep his players on an appropriate schedule for dealing with the situation. His past coaching stops at UNLV and San Diego State will help with navigating the time leading up to the contest.
“Some of your games are at night, and you have a plan for how to work through the day,” Hauck said. “I coached in the Mountain West for eight years, every game was at night, so we have an idea of how we want to do it.”
The method is simple, and is probably harder than it sounds, but Hauck has mastered the practice of acknowledging what went wrong and leaving it there. He won’t have distractions anywhere, even if it’s something you can’t control, like the start time of the game. He’ll try to find a way to offset its effect.
“On to the next one” is a phrase oft-used in sports culture, and that's what the Griz are trying to embody as they get into the thick of their conference schedule.
Having a shot at the Big Sky crown will require this mindset after each play, each drive and each game from here on out, starting Saturday — the biggest game of the year.
"It'll be a real test for us and certainly we are well aware that it's a big game in terms of the conference schedule," Hauck said. "We're excited to go down there and play our best game of the year hopefully."
