MISSOULA — Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey has been in this position at least once before — ready to replace an injured quarterback.
Humphrey took over for injured starter Max Gilliam early in the 2017 season at Saddleback Community College in California, where he landed after transferring from Boise State. He played well enough that coach Mark McElroy couldn’t keep him off the field, running a two-quarterback system along with Gilliam, now at UNLV, for the only time in his 21 years coaching there.
It’s not certain Humphrey will start over injured Grizzly Dalton Sneed, but Montana coach Bobby Hauck did call Sneed ‘doubtful’ to play earlier this week, because of an apparent right ankle injury, in his lone statements Monday.
Should Humphrey be called into action this weekend, or next year as a senior, McElroy believes the always-prepared signal caller will be ready to make his first start since 2017.
“He makes great decisions. He’s got a strong arm,” McElroy said. “He’s a natural-born leader where people are drawn towards him. He’s going to be just fine. Montana’s going to be in good shape when he takes it over.”
As for why: "At Saddleback, he was in a really good offensive system that it's taught to him thoroughly," McElroy said. "He prepared very well to compete. I'm assuming that at Montana they have a great scheme. They obviously have great coaches. So, I think he'll be very well prepared."
Humphrey is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound redshirt junior from Issaquah, Washington, who has been Sneed’s backup since accepting a scholarship from Montana after his strong showing in 2017.
At Saddleback, Humphrey completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,187 yards with 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 11 games. He averaged 26.8 runs or passes per game while splitting time with Gilliam, who averaged 22.6 per contest.
Humphrey threw for 198.8 passing yards on average, with a single-game high of 430 yards and five touchdowns. McElroy called Humphrey's arm a “rocket launcher.”
“He’s got a strong arm,” McElroy said. “He’s very accurate. He makes good decisions.
“He can throw a deep out, or he can throw a back-shoulder, a 22- to 25-yard back-shoulder on the line. That’s what I mean by a ‘rocket launcher.’ When a guy can get the ball off his hands and put it on a line, on a frozen rope in that 22-to-25 range, that’s pretty good.”
Humphrey is mobile but not a true dual-threat quarterback. He finished with 1 yard on 48 carries at Saddleback, gaining 122 yards but losing 121 from negative runs and 17 sacks. He rushed for two touchdowns and had a long run of 13 yards.
“At first, I wasn’t sure if he’d be a great runner or not,” McElroy said. “Interestingly enough, at least in our program, he was much more than adequate. I thought he could be an adequate runner, he can move around.
“But the bottom line is he runs well. He’s not going to be (Oklahoma quarterback) Jalen Hurts, but he runs well. He’s got good vision. He’s not afraid to get hit. He’s got some good quickness.”
Saddleback didn’t run a huddle in which Humphrey had to take command, but McElroy did see him be highly respected among his teammates.
“He’s got good relationships with multiple people, and therefore they kind of rally around him,” McElroy said. “He’s a really positive guy. He’s not afraid to pat guys on the back and congratulate them on good jobs. He’s got some natural charisma to where guys are drawn towards him.”
Comfortable and confident
Humphrey took the majority of first-team reps during fall camp, which he said at the time gave him more confidence and comfort in the offense.
“Developing consistency is my biggest thing,” Humphrey said in August. “All the reps I was able to take helped me feel comfortable in the offense. Really feel confident going into the year for wherever they need me or whenever they need me.”
Humphrey prepared with the thought that he could be called into the starting role at any moment.
“Right now, I’m behind Dalton, but I’m ready for my number to be called at any time,” Humphrey said. “With these reps that I’m taking, I’m able to feel more comfortable stepping into the game knowing what I’m doing, knowing the kind of checks I need to make. I feel confident in my abilities now and my understanding of the offense.”
Sneed was impressed with Humphrey’s improvement from year one to year two.
“Night and day,” Sneed said in August. “He’s made a tremendous leap definitely from last year to this year. Not to say he was doing bad, but he’s just absolutely killing it. Spot on with his reads. His throws are tremendous. He killed it this fall camp.”
Sneed continued: “He’s doing a really good job with his reads and how quick he’s getting the ball out. He’s definitely not hesitating on any of his throws and is on time with everything. It’s been good to see.”
Humphrey compared himself to Sneed without being asked to: “I’m not going to be as fast as Dalton, but I can definitely scoot along. I’d say my strong suit is definitely sitting in the pocket and delivering a strong ball. I can run around when I need to. Very mixed, I’d like to say.”
Confidence in Cam
Hauck expressed his confidence in Humphrey earlier this week. Multiple players shared a similar level of confidence in Humphrey should he be called in to replace Sneed, whose ability to play would be evaluated on Thursday and Friday, Hauck said.
“He’s a smart guy,” senior wide receiver Jerry Louie-McGee said of Humphrey. “He’s a good guy and a great quarterback as well. He has an arm on him, too. He can sling the ball. If he does start, none of us have any worries about it. We’re going to go out there, and he’s going to do the same thing.”
“We all have a lot of confidence in Cam,” junior wide receiver Samori Toure added. “He’s been progressing ever since he got here. Since day one, every spring ball, every fall camp, even summer workouts, PRPs, he’s been progressing and progressing and getting better and better. We’re really excited for him to get this opportunity and show what he can do.”
Humphrey has completed 26 of 54 passes for 423 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in 12 games at Montana. He’s played almost exclusively when the game is out of hand.
“Cam’s a really smart quarterback,” senior nose tackle Jesse Sims said of going up against him in practice. “He understands the game. He understands what the defense is doing. I think our whole team has full faith in him and we’re not going to miss a beat with him out there.”
“He is ready to go,” senior center Cy Sirmon added. “The guy is patient while Dalton’s out there doing his thing and having a great senior season. But that doesn’t mean Cam is sulking in the background. He’s working hard every day. He knows that just like that he could be the guy that we need to rely on. That could potentially happen this weekend. So, credit to him for constantly being ready and constantly making an effort to focus on the little details.”
Prepping for EWU
The good news for Montana if Humphrey does have to start is that Eastern Washington has struggled on defense. The Eagles rank 89th in the FCS in total defense (423.6 yards), 107th in passing defense (274.4 yards) and 102nd in scoring defense (35.9 points).
“They’ve been pretty susceptible to passing offenses from what I’ve seen,” Toure said. “We have confidence in our offense. We’re just ready to go out there and show what we can do. We’re trying to get back to the details, and that leads to better execution.”
“They’re a pretty basic defense, but they’re a good team overall,” Louie-McGee added. “We just need to have a little more effort on our blocks, finish routes. We have that bad taste in our mouth. We’re not worried about it. We’re on to the next one.”
Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said he’s been preparing as if Sneed will be the starter. He said there’s not too much difference between him and Humphrey, other than experience.
“Both guys can hurt you with their arms,” Best said. “Both have live arms. Both guys can also run the offense that they’re expected to run, whether it’s the QB read game, the screen game, the receivers, being a decoy at times.
"I think what Dalton has obviously is flat-out experience on Cam. He’s been in the system two years. I think the records, the numbers and the experience speak for itself when you look at what Dalton’s presented. I thought he was pretty darn good last year just based on numbers, and he’s even better this year because of the comfortability factor of year two.
"I think they’re doing some things with him to allow him the freedom to be able to run the ball, to pull the ball when he needs to pull the ball but also protecting him and going downfield with those three receivers that are pretty dang good at his disposal.
"I think the only thing that separates Cam and Dalton apart from each other really is experience. I don’t think that their game in terms of once they’re out there is vastly different, although you don’t see Cam in a lot of first- and second-quarter situations. I don’t think the game is too big for either.
"We expect Dalton Sneed to be suited up and playing. Just based on how he approaches the game, how he plays the game, he looks like he’s a nasty little warrior. So, I’m sure he’ll try to find a way to find his cleats and find his pads and put his helmet on and be out there on Saturday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.