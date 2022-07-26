SPOKANE — Two of the past three FCS programs to win a national championship are leaving for the FBS.
Combine those teams, James Madison and Sam Houston, with previous ones that have left, and nine of the 22 programs to win an FCS title will no longer be in the subdivision. Those nine teams have combined to win 18 of the 44 championships, or 40.9 percent.
That all begs the question: What is the value of an FCS championship in 2022 as some top teams have left in the past decade-plus?
“I think it’s still the mark of who is the ultimate champion of this division,” Montana State coach Brent Vigen said Monday at the Big Sky Kickoff. “As a lot of those familiar names have left, there’s still plenty of schools invested. The number of schools invested maybe has been reduced in the past decade, but there’s still plenty of them. Putting together a championship run is difficult. I still think it’s a feat to behold.”
Vigen led MSU to a national runner-up finish in his first season in 2021. Before he came to Bozeman, he had a coaching stop at North Dakota State during the Bison’s current run of nine titles in 11 years.
During that run, they’ve faced seven different programs in the title game. Four of those teams are still in the FCS: MSU, Eastern Washington, Illinois State and Towson. Current FCS teams South Dakota State and Youngstown State made the title game in the two years NDSU missed out.
“The reality is the best teams that have been in FCS football over the last 10 or so years are still there,” Weber State coach Jay Hill said. “Besides James Madison, it’s North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and three or four teams in the Big Sky that are always there. Those are really the teams that have pushed FCS football.”
With JMU and Sam Houston leaving, the most recent team other than NDSU to win an FCS title and still be in the subdivision is Eastern Washington in 2010. Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin guided the Eagles at the time, and they weren’t even predicted to win the Big Sky that year.
“The opportunity is out there for every team in this room,” he said. “It’s out there because it’s a playoff and you earn it. I think at the highest level, you can’t sit there and say — well, you can say it — but the opportunity probably isn’t out there for everyone. That’s what’s so pure about this level still is that it’s right there in front of you and you have the chance to go earn it.”
At the FBS level, the College Football Playoff features four teams. The current FCS playoff field includes 24 teams, with 11 automatic bids and 13 at-large berths.
Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best led the Eagles to the No. 3 seed in the playoffs while taking them to the title game in 2018. They had been the most recent Big Sky team to make it there until MSU accomplished it last year.
“I think it’s the best thing in sports when you have teams that are automatically qualified for something and enough teams that are battling to be part of that tournament format,” he said. “I don’t think it waters down anything with Sam Houston and James Madison and those teams.
“We can’t worry about who’s gone because if we worry too much about that, then we lose sight of ourselves in the process. Trying to enhance our team, our conference from a national standpoint is something that we take very seriously.”
Another question when considering the current worth of an FCS title: What are the other options instead of playing for an FCS title?
Since 2008, 12 teams have moved up to the FBS to join a Group of Five conference or play as an independent. JMU, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State, which was the national runner-up in 2015, will make that 15.
None of those teams have made the CFP. Only one Group of Five team has made the CFP or the previous BCS national championship game, which was Cincinnati, a longtime FBS team.
So, those FCS teams moving up to the FBS level are really playing for bowl games instead of national titles. That’s not appealing to Weber State all-conference offensive lineman Noah Atagi, who started on the Wildcats team that made the FCS semifinals in 2019.
“To get to the national championship at the FCS level you got to win maybe 14 games,” he said. “I know friends who play at the FBS level who are happy if they win five games and just make it to a bowl game. If you’re leaving to go to FBS, then you’re just missing out. I feel like the best competition is still over here. Being able to play in a 24-team tournament to get to the championship, that’s how you should play college football.”
Among recent FCS departures, Georgia Southern, which has won six FCS titles, went to the Camellia Bowl with a 10-3 record in 2018. Appalachian State, which has three FCS titles, went 13-1 in 2019 with a trip in the New Orleans Bowl. Western Kentucky, which has one FCS title, went to the Beach Bowl with a 12-2 record in 2015.
At the FBS level, teams need only six wins to earn bowl eligibility. In recent years, bowls have had to take teams with five wins and a losing record because enough teams didn’t win six games. That type of season isn't something Montana State safety Ty Okada finds acceptable.
“I was joking around with some of the other guys that you’ve got teams in these mid-major conferences and they win six games and they get celebrated like they did something special that year, which I find very interesting,” he said. “I don’t mean to offend anyone, but that’s what it is now. It’s like all of a sudden you’re above .500 and that’s in some people’s eyes in those conferences at those universities as something incredible, which I don’t know.”
Just being in the FBS doesn’t mean a team is better than an FCS squad. Texas State and UMass haven’t even appeared in a bowl game since lasting playing in the FCS in 2011.
Big Sky teams have regularly beat Group of Five teams, and they do it with 63 scholarships instead of the full 85. Last year, the conference set a league record with four wins over FBS teams, including Montana upsetting No. 20 Washington, making them just one of six FCS teams to beat a ranked FBS foe.
“The competition level, there’s not a big gap in a lot of those mid-major FBS schools and FCS,” MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott said. “Ultimately, I see FCS above that because we have the opportunity to have that playoff system. It’s not just four teams that are in the SEC or the Big Ten every year that get that opportunity. We have all those teams and you get to go play for a national championship, and that’s a really big thing. I certainly appreciate that about this level.”
Idaho coach Jason Eck, who coached at South Dakota State, noted that beating FBS teams and having the opportunity to play for a national title could aid in recruiting. He had heard at the Big Sky Kickoff that the only two sports where Big Sky schools have a realistic chance to win a team national title is football, because of the subdivision, and Northern Arizona cross country.
“I think that’s something special and something we try to use in recruiting when we’re recruiting against Group of Five schools: that Group of Five schools can’t win a national championship,” he said. “You really can compete for the biggest prize at the table here. If you’re one of the best couple teams in the Big Sky, you’re one of the best teams in the country, you got a chance.”
One final question to consider in relation to the FCS: What’s the future of college football?
Conference realignment, seemingly fueled by money from massive TV deals, is the topic of the day as Texas and Oklahoma have decided to join the SEC while USC and UCLA opted to join the Big Ten. How those movements trickle down to the FCS remains to be seen.
Also, some other hot topics: Name, Image and Likeness impact, changes to transfer rules, the effects of potential restructuring of college sports under the NCAA’s new constitution and the possibility of super conferences breaking away to operate outside of the NCAA.
Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle, who coached in the FBS at Arizona and California, cautioned that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. To him, the FCS offers the chance to value what the term “student-athlete” is supposed to stand for while also playing for a national title.
“Football is about teaching young men and giving them another avenue in life to learn how to become successful, learn how to work with people of different races, religions, socio-economics, and understand that the ‘we’ was greater than the ‘me.’ I think college football has gone a little bit away from that,” he said.
“Though I’m very appreciative of the money I made, and I don’t want to sound like a hypocrite, I think we’ve lost our way a little bit on that in big-time college football. I hope here at the FCS level we can continue to sustain the values that make the college athlete and college experience truly something they treasure the rest of their lives.”
Montana coach Bobby Hauck, who led UM to three national runner-up finishes, isn’t trying to predict the future of college football either. He's focused on this season, in which the Griz are the Big Sky favorite and are trying to win their first FCS title in 21 years.
UM in 2001 and EWU in 2010 are the only Big Sky teams to win an FCS title this millennium. Everyone is still chasing NDSU, which gives them a bar to aim for — as long as the Bison remain in the subdivision.
“It’s the highest level of football in college that has a real playoff, so it’s got its place, it’s fun to be a part of,” Hauck said. “I think there’s going to be some more seismic shifts going on in the upcoming years in how Division I college football looks. We could spend an hour surmising what that will be. I know I’m glad we’re part of it this year. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
