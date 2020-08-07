MISSOULA — A three-sport star for Whitefish High School, life got a lot tougher for Ashley (Ferda) Smith when she joined the Montana Lady Griz basketball team in the fall of 2008.
First came a season of sitting as a redshirt freshman, then an even tougher test of her mental and physical strength. She was saddled by a painful stress fracture in her shin that was slow to heal.
The injury prevented her from battling for the starting point guard spot in 2009-10 and limited her minutes in 2010-11. She did get to experience a trip to the NCAA tournament in March of 2011 as part of a Katie Baker-led Lady Griz juggernaut team, but after that Ferda decided to hang up her sneakers.
Ashley could have turned her back on competitive athletics at that point, soured by years of working hard without any reward. Instead she has built herself into one of the strongest former Lady Griz to ever walk the planet as an accomplished CrossFit competitor and coach.
Ferda, who got married in 2016 and lives in Great Falls, took time to answer questions posed to her recently by the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
Q. After spending so much of your life playing basketball, what compelled you to get into CrossFit?
A. Once I was done with basketball, I really missed the camaraderie and team atmosphere. Not to mention working out had always been for sport so I knew I wanted to find a way to stay in shape and feel good. I was introduced to CrossFit and I just had a good feeling right from the start that it would help fill that void in my life.
Q. You had to endure a lot of pain playing for the Lady Griz. Did that motivate you to take this life direction both as an athlete and coach?
A. I think so. I didn’t really understand how much I loved to train my body until I couldn’t. I spent a lot of time while injured thinking about why me and how I could use this personal experience to better not only myself, but other people. Injuries are part of all sports and being deeply affected by them has allowed me to sympathize with others that experience the loss of something they love.
Q. You have your own business, Big Sky CoreSport, in Great Falls. How much of a challenge is that and how is it going so far?
A. My husband actually founded the gym two years before we met in 2011, but we’ve been running the gym together for seven years. There are definitely challenges being a small business owner. But being your own boss works great for us. We have an amazing group of people that we get to work with, so we feel really fortunate to call this our job.
Q. How would you describe your coaching style? Is there a little bit of former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig in there?
A. (Laugh). Rob is one of a kind for sure. What I love about coaching and training everyone that comes to Big Sky (CoreSport) is that each person is there for a different reason and a different goal. I take it upon myself to motivate them differently and connect with them on a level that keeps them coming back for more.
Q. If you could give any advice to serious female athletes who hope to excel and stay healthy both on the high school and college level, what would it be?
A. Strength train and take it pretty serious. I think in order for your body to survive and thrive long-term as an athlete, diligent and safe strength training has to be a priority.
Q. What do you like about being business partners with your husband, Ryan Smith?
A. Mostly everything. We’ve been able to grow the gym, help hundreds of people make life-changing steps and train and compete with each other. It’s a dream job for us.
Q. How has COVID-19 affected your life as an athlete and business owner?
A. The gym was shut down for about a month and a half. It was pretty scary not knowing how our membership would hold up, or how long we’d have to keep the doors closed. Fortunately, our membership didn’t decline at all and we were able to check out weights and equipment to all our members and continue to send them videos and workouts to do at home. We tried to keep the community together as best we could. It feels great to have the gym open again now.
Q. What's next on the horizon for Ashley Smith?
A. We’re expecting our first child in November! So we're trying to prepare the best we can to meet our baby girl. Competing in CrossFit and weightlifting will come again someday.
Q. What's something Lady Griz fans don't know about Ashley Smith?
A. I opened up a seasonal food truck, called PURPLEGOLD, last summer. We sell acai bowls and waffles from about April to October. It’s been the best addition to our life as gym owners. If you’re ever in Great Falls, look us up.
Q. What do you enjoy doing when you're not working or working out?
A. Relaxing (laugh). Owning and operating two businesses has taught me how important it is to find time to just be. Ryan and I both love to hang with our family in the Flathead (Valley) whenever we can. We’ve also got some pretty awesome dogs that let us spoil them.
Q. What's your favorite Robin Selvig quote?
A. I think my favorite is actually Rob's body language rather than a quote. I can vividly picture him stomping his way up and down the bench and throwing his head into his hands when things weren’t the way he wanted. He was the real entertainment!
