Former Capital High and University of Montana basketball great McKenzie Johnston has recently signed a 2-year contract to play professional hoops for England's Leicester Riders team.
The team is located in Leicestershire Loughborough, about 116 miles northwest of London. The Riders play in the Women's British Basketball League, and also the University League, according to a recent text from Johnston.
The WBBL was founded in 2014 and is the top-level female basketball league in Great Britain. It consists of 13 teams, and the 22-game regular season runs from October through April.
The league holds several different tournaments, with the Riders most recent success being the 2021 WBBL Cup champions. They were three-time Betty Codona Trophy titlists, four-time regular season runners-up (2017-19, 2021) and two-time WBBL Playoff runners-up (2018-19).
Johnston garnered 11 varsity letters at Capital High, while spearheading the Lady Bruins to their first hoops championship, in 2015. She averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.3 steals during the tournament, and was selected AA Tourney MVP.
McKenzie collected five all-state selections (two each in basketball and softball, one in volleyball), while establishing at least eight CHS records (four hoops, four softball), and was the recipient of the prestigious Jude Gleason Award.
At the University of Montana, Johnston was the school's only 4-time Theresa Rhoads Award recipient, as the player most exemplifying Lady Griz hoops. A member of the 1000-point club, she also claimed a pair of Mary Louise Pope Zimmerman Awards as the team’s MVP. McKenzie was selected a 2019 first-team All-Big Sky Conference, and earned the Grizzly Cup as UM’s Outstanding Female Athlete.
Last winter, Johnston joined the Falcons Bad Homburg HTG of the Basketball Budesliga Frauen, the second-highest professional women's cage league in Germany. In early April, the scrappy 5-foot-8 guard helped lead her German team to the 2022 DBBL Playoff title with a 93-66 victory over ALBA Berlin in the finals, passing for 8 assists, with 7 points and 6 rebounds.
"It’s been a lot of fun and I couldn’t ask for a better club," Johnston told the Missoulian leading up to the chipper. During the regular season, she averaged about 12 points and a league-high 5.5 dishes per game, while helping the Falcons to the conference crown.
McKenzie, who is the daughter of Mark and Sheri Johnston, will also be getting her Masters in Sports Management from Loughborough University during her time there.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.
