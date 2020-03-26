MISSOULA — Jamie Pinkerton thought he was going to spend the rest of his coaching career in Montana leading the Grizzly softball team.
He was nearing 50 years old when he was hired to launch the program in August 2013 and felt he was already past his prime to be hired again as a high-level Division I head coach. So he settled down in Missoula to create a program from scratch and raise that baby of his into a potentially prolonged powerhouse.
“I always kind of feel bad because I told people that I felt that that was my spot to end a career because I’m not young and most Power Five teams want up and comers,” Pinkerton said earlier this week. “I truly thought that I would coach 15 years and get into my mid-60s. I thought that’s the last stop, and it’s a great city to be in.”
The rise came quicker than many imagined as the Griz won the Big Sky Conference tournament and reached the NCAA tournament in his third season. As the success came, there were possibly going to be opportunities for Pinkerton to return to leading a Power Five team.
There was only one job among the 298 Division I teams he was going to leave Montana for: Iowa State. Pinkerton had been an assistant coach there before coming to Missoula, his and his wife’s parents lived nearby, and his daughter was attending the school with a job opportunity in the area when she graduated.
That long-shot opportunity unexpectedly came about rather rapidly and at the right time in August 2017. Pinkerton left the Griz to lead the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, and Montana promoted assistant coach Melanie Meuchel to head coach.
His decision to leave turned out to be a boon on the field for him and the Cyclones. He’s building something special there, setting records that have never been seen before or haven’t been seen in a long time in program history.
“Definitely no regrets,” Pinkerton said. “The four years there were four wonderful years. I still miss the people dearly. I talk to Mel every chance we get. It’s not like I left and wanted to get out of there and don’t follow the program anymore. I’m definitely still in contact, and I follow them. After our game, that’s the first score I check is how did Montana do.”
Building a winner
Pinkerton and Iowa State had been putting together a season full of potential before the Big 12 canceled the remainder of the season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Cyclones were 11-13 playing a relatively difficult schedule they put together after being one of the first at-large teams to miss the cut for the NCAA tournament last season. They had beaten then-No. 8 Michigan and lost a close game to then-No. 22 South Carolina.
Pinkerton’s group had accomplished that despite being a team that graduated nine seniors in 2019 and was comprised primarily of underclassmen with just three senior starters in 2020. In fact, Iowa State’s entire pitching staff hadn’t even thrown a pitch in a Division I game except for during the fall softball season.
“We weren’t quite like the first-year Montana; maybe more like the second-year Montana,” Pinkerton said. “We were kind of going through the same cycle of just growing and getting better like we did in 2016 with the Montana squad. A lot of similarities. But it was going so well. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish this season, but there’s some things larger and more important than softball right now.”
In Pinkerton’s first year, the Cyclones posted the best RPI in program history despite finishing 23-33. They topped that the next season by posting a final RPI ranking of No. 48.
In that 2019 season, the Cyclones went 37-25 to finish with the second-most wins in their history, post their first winning season since 1995 and end up fifth in the Big 12 to tie their best finish in the standings since 1993. They advanced to the finals of the NISC tournament, the softball equivalent of the NIT basketball tournament, as they made their first national postseason tournament appearance since 1988 and beat a top-10 team for the first time since 2013.
It was a quick turnaround by Pinkerton, who had also found swift success not just at Montana but in his previous head coaching stops at Tulsa and Arkansas. He felt the Cyclones’ turnaround came in part because of the ability of the players to buy into his system while playing for their third head coach in three seasons. It helped that he had already known some of the players from when he recruited them while he was an Iowa State assistant coach from 2010-13.
“That’s what they did was buy in, and I think that was a key to our success,” Pinkerton said. “I think it was just letting them know that it was going to be stable and that they know we plan to be here for a while as a staff. As they buy into it, we built confidence, we built culture and we had fun, too. I think that’s one thing about the teams I had at Montana and here and even at Arkansas and Tulsa is we’re going to work hard but we’re going to have fun, too.”
The Cyclones haven’t just won under Pinkerton. They’ve created a record-breaking offense that’s fun to watch. Their 48 home runs in 2019 broke the program record of 45 that Pinkerton’s team set in his first season in 2018, which had broken the record of 40 set in 2013 when he was an Iowa State assistant leading the offense.
Pinkerton credits that offensive success as well as the turnaround in part to having quality players and a staff he trusts.
“I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older (to not) micro-manage, and I hire people and allow them to do their job,” Pinkerton said. “There, Mel took care of their pitching and a lot of the other off-the-field, behind-the-scenes stuff. She was huge in what we did at Montana. I did the infield and hitting. We had Brittany Gomez as a GA in the championship year. I was fortunate to have gifted staff members who were really good at what we needed done. I think it’s relationships, building trust and building confidence in young women.”
As for the “program builder” moniker, Pinkerton takes it as a compliment but is cautious in its use as he doesn’t want to seem like someone who builds a program and leaves after a couple years. He coached at Tulsa from 2001-04 before leaving for a Power Five job at Arkansas from 2005-09.
Pinkerton resigned from Arkansas after back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances when athletic director Jeff Long was hired and wanted to bring in his own coach, according to Pinkerton. He later left Montana after making one NCAA appearance from 2015-17 to take his dream job, where his current contract runs through 2022.
“I would like to stay somewhere and win multiple championships instead of going to just one NCAA or two NCAAs,” said Pinkerton, who has a career head coaching record of 421-440. “That’s the goal here is to build a consistent winner and be able to stay and enjoy it.”
Relationship builder
The four seniors on this year’s Montana team are the last Grizzlies who played for Pinkerton, whose teams went from 16-34 in year one to 29-27 in year two to 35-24 in year three.
He coached 29 total players who earned 19 all-conference awards across his three seasons in Missoula. Many of them still stay in contact with him by calling or texting.
“It was definitely a fun time with a group that I’ll have that bond with,” Pinkerton said. “That’s when you know you have a good relationship is when you still have relationships with the players and when you start getting wedding invitations. As far as building relationships and helping them get along in that portion of their lives, that’s when it pays dividends.”
Pinkerton is glad he hasn’t had to coach against the players he coached at Montana since leaving for Iowa State. That’s something he had to do when he left Tulsa for Arkansas and the teams ended up facing each other in already scheduled games, making either winning or losing a tough outcome to swallow.
He’s now open to facing Montana in the future if things work out to schedule a game or meet up in a tournament.
“I would have been leery of it until the kids that I had coached had left because that has an emotional stir on both ends,” Pinkerton said. “That senior class is the last class that I coached there. They’re Grizzlies, but they’re still my kids, and they’ll always be my kids, so it would have been tough.”
Pinkerton is glad to know the Grizzly bonds are being sustained by Meuchel, a Missoula native who was hired to be his initial assistant. She replaced him, is now in her third season and had the Griz off to their best 24-game start in program history before the season was canceled.
Pinkerton spoke highly of how pivotal Meuchel was in helping the Griz launch the program, the two of them sitting down together to talk about what they needed to build a successful program. He has bigger staffs and salaries at Iowa State, but he feels the facilities are the most similar piece between the schools and actually wishes he had an indoor practice facility like Montana’s at the field because Iowa State has to travel to the football facility to train inside.
“I felt we had everything we needed at Montana,” Pinkerton said. “We had a nice facility. We had a nice academic center they just built. We had everything we needed.”
Pinkerton is proud of what he accomplished at Montana and those relationships he built, recalling them with fond detail.
That’s in part because the team was built from scratch in and with the community, unlike his previous head coaching gigs at Tulsa and Arkansas, where he took over programs. There were team dinners at his house, home games at Frenchtown High School in front of crowds lining the fence in the fall of 2014, clinics and camps on campus, and “Meet the Griz” dinners, not to mention all the memories made during road trips and in monumental wins.
“Looking back at my time at Tulsa, Arkansas, Montana, I think the relationships were tighter, probably longer lasting in my eyes,” Pinkerton said. “That’s probably one of my favorite memories of the three previous places I’ve been because there was a bond with the team, the administration, the support staff, the university and the city of Missoula and even the state because we were the only D-I program. It was kind of a perfect storm. Those are some very, very special years.”
