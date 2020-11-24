MISSOULA — Whitehall’s Dylan Smith became the 14th-known overall commit and the 10th-known in-state commit in Montana’s 2021 recruiting class when he made his announcement Sunday.
Smith is a senior who’s played offensive tackle, defensive end and tight end for the Class B Trojans. He stands at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, is being recruited as a defensive end and is coming to Montana as a preferred walk-on, he told 406mtsports.com. He racked up 57 tackles and had eight sacks for 49 yards lost in nine games this season.
Smith shared his commitment on Twitter, writing: “Excited to announce I will be furthering my education and athletic career at the University of Montana!”
Excited to announce I will be furthering my education and athletic career at the University of Montana! 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZwjHi7hftC— Dylan Smith (@dillytee03) November 22, 2020
Coming to UM to play defense, Smith will join fellow Whitehall Trojan Max Feight, a redshirt freshman safety. They both played for coach Dan Lacey in high school.
Among UM’s in-state commits, Smith joins the Missoula Sentinel foursome of safety Jace Klucewich, athlete TJ Rausch, linebacker Geno Leonard and quarterback Camden Sirmon, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick, Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Helena High linebacker Zac Evans and Red Lodge defensive end Corby Mann.
Montana's four known out-of-state commits are quarterback Daniel Britt from Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown from Oregon, linebacker Ben McGourin from Washington and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Oregon.
