MISSOULA — Defense was the theme of the last two games for the Montana men's basketball team.
As DeCuire said following the win over Portland State last week, the Grizzlies (6-2 Big Sky Conference, 13-6 overall) grew some tough skin, and in the following game held Northern Arizona and jitterbug scoring guard Jalen Cone to just 48 points as a team while limiting the guard to 12 field goal attempts.
Cone was hounded consistently by a Montana defense that dictated the pace and flow of Northern Arizona's offense in a 58-48 Griz win in Flagstaff.
A big reason for that: Brandon Whitney's continued growth, and improvement as a whole for the Montana defensive group.
"I felt like this weekend we did a better job at defending as a unit, especially in the NAU game," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said after practice Wednesday. "All five guys did their responsibility in shutting Cone down and then still getting back to their own man and having a high-level responsibility of their own assignment."
Up next on Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena is a team that brings a similar challenge at the guard spot.
Idaho (2-7, 5-14) comes in at ninth in the league standings as the program continues to struggle to climb out of a hole dug since Don Verlin was fired following NCAA violations. But this Idaho team is a bit better than those that went a combined 9-45 in Zac Claus' first two years and a mere 5-27 in Verlin's final year in 2018-19.
So, what makes this edition different than the bottom dwellers of the past?Well, for starters, the Vandals have a guy that can go for 30 on any given night.
Sure, the Vandals' defense allows a Big Sky worst 82.9 points per game and is also last in field-goal percentage allowed (49%) and 3-point field goal percentage allowed (41.1%) in conference play. But, the Vandals have taken more of an offense first mentality this season.
Mikey Dixon, a fifth-senior guard in his first season in Moscow after transferring over from Grand Canyon and before that St. John's and before that Quinnipiac, can simply put the the ball in the hoop.
He scores 18.3 points per game — good for third in the league — on a very efficient shooting split of 45.7% from the field, 86.2% from the foul line and 43% from 3-point range for the season.
He is one of three Big Sky players who currently shoot north of 45% from the field, 85% from the free-throw line and over 40% from deep. Northern Colorado's Daylen Kountz and Eastern Washington's Steele Venters are the other two.
The 6-foot-2-inch guard has scored at least 15 points in 14 games for Idaho and has hit at least 20 in seven games with a high of 35 in an upset win over South Dakota State.
Don't let his small size fool you, he has taken a conference-high 130 free throws, getting his points just about anywhere he wants with a preference for attacking the paint in isolation.
Stop him, and things should go well for Montana.
"This matchup is more isolations, come off of screens to not necessarily shoot as much as catch and play in space," DeCuire said. " ... It's a different match up (than Cone), there are some similarities though. He's going to be a tough one."
Record watch
DeCuire is a handful of wins away from passing some notable names on the program's all-time wins list.
He is one win away from tying College Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Montgomery for third, and is just three wins off Grizzly Athletics Hall of Famer Wayne Tinkle for a tie at second all-time.
Sitting at 155-90 in just over seven seasons in Missoula, a win over Idaho on Thursday night would tie Montgomery, who DeCuire coached under at California. A win over Eastern Washington on Saturday would put DeCuire alone in third, with just Tinkle (158 wins) and George 'Jiggs' Dahlberg (221 wins) as the only names ahead of him.
DeCuire is aware of his rise in the wins list, but said he hasn't put all that much thought into it. He credited the coaches who have come before him at UM and in his coaching career.
"I think it's a sign of surrounding yourself with good talent and good people," he said. "It's a sign of who I followed as much as who I passed. To have played for Blaine Taylor, worked with Mike Montgomery, been apart of this environment, this culture, this tree as a player, as a coach before becoming a head coach, a lot of those things have to do with it. I played for the all-time winningest coach in Washington state high school history and there's some similarities to programs."
"I'm the benefactor of a lot of positives," he added.
The program wins list isn't the only wins stat DeCuire is close to.
The Grizzlies head coach is two off 100 career Big Sky wins at 98-38 and would become the fourth coach in league history to hit the century mark joining current Weber State head coach Randy Rahe (192, league best), former Montana State coach Mick Durham (123) and former Boise State coach Bobby Dye (102).
Notes: Scott Blakney, who played for Verlin and Claus at Idaho for four years, made his return from a wrist injury last week. He played just 10 minutes combined in the wins over Portland State and Northern Arizona. ... Idaho comes in on a two-game winning streak, the longest winning streak over two Division I teams for the Vandals since the program won 22 games in 2017-18.
