MISSOULA — It’s been a while since Michael Steadman stepped onto the basketball court in competition against another school.
Transferring to the University of Montana men’s basketball team from San Jose State in 2019, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man was forced to sit out last year due to NCAA rules. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the NCAA tournament in March, it immediately threw into doubt when the next opportunity to see the court would be.
“(It was frustrating) because I already sat out a whole year and then not even knowing if I was going to have a season,” Steadman said. “Nobody wants to sit out two years in a row. Nobody likes that.”
NCAA Division I basketball teams can begin play Nov. 25 and the Grizzlies will likely take the court soon after. Whenever that first game happens, it is a pretty sure bet Steadman will take the court.
He was a strong presence in the paint for SJSU, averaging a team-best 13.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. He started in 29 of 31 games for the Spartans during the 2018-19 season. Before that, at City College of San Francisco, he started 33 of the 63 games he played in.
He has 3-point range and hit 22.7% of his attempts — 5 of 22 — while with San Jose State. Expect him to help space the floor this year, in ways similar to what Jared Samuelson was able to do a season ago.
Montana has had good luck with transfer big men in the past and this very well could be a similar scenario.
“I feel like nobody in this conference really has an idea of what my game is and how I play,” Steadman said. “I’m ready to get out there and show my face.”
Montana has a good group of bigs, including junior Mack Anderson and sophomore Kyle Owens who will get minutes. But Steadman provides a true five for UM head coach Travis DeCuire, something he has not had in a few years.
The Griz have used a lot of different players in that five spot — including Samuelson for much of last year — and Steadman provides another player for a burgeoning group of bigs.
“It’s really cool and I think it’s a little different,” Anderson said. “Because the last couple years, we haven’t really had a lot of bigs. Jamar (Akoh) freshman year and Jared (Samuelson) and Sayeed (Pridgett) last year, but I think now there’s like four or five of us who can play the five.”
Outside of Anderson, Owens and Steadman, UM will also have UMass Lowell transfer Darius Henderson — a 6-foot-9, 215-pounder and freshman Josh Bannan working at the spot as well.
That’s not even to mention do-everything sophomore DJ Carter-Hollinger, who will get some post touches as well. Speaking of, with Pridgett and Kendal Manuel gone, Steadman thinks the way the team approaches it offense will look a little different too.
“I think that we’re going to play inside out a lot more and you’re going to see a lot more post touches,” Steadman said. “I think that might be the biggest difference.”
That should be an exciting prospect for Griz basketball fans and adds to what figures to be an intriguing array of offensive weapons.
“I think we have a really diverse group of big men,” Steadman said. “Mack, he’s athletic and brings high energy to every practice and he can shoot a little bit. I think (Kyle Owens) is a great leader. We all just bring different things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.