MISSOULA — Montana senior Justin Calhoun was excited to play wide receiver when he joined the Griz in 2015.
He enjoyed scoring touchdowns, he’d be playing the same position his father did in college and he’d get to line up in the same offense as his brother. Calhoun excelled in that role and was one of Montana’s top receivers in his first two years in the offense.
When the California native recognized a deficiency in the defense ahead of 2018, he offered to switch to cornerback. It was a struggle at first, but his improving play at cornerback over the past 14 games has been key in a Grizzlies’ defense that is off to a strong start this season.
“I’m actually loving corner right now,” Calhoun said ahead of Montana’s non-conference finale against Monmouth at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“I do miss receiver, but I’m loving it right now. Just love the aggression. At receiver, you’re in attack mode, but really on defense you’re always in attack mode. I like that.”
Whether it’s offense or defense, Calhoun has been a mainstay for the Griz. He’s played in all 36 games since 2016 and has started in 34 of them, both tied for the most among current players.
Montana coach Bobby Hauck and his staff had initially turned down Calhoun’s offer to play defense. They’d change their mind later, and Calhoun has proven himself since then and been a necessary, important contributor as the Griz have lost players at the position.
“He has just kind of a team mentality of what’s best for the team,” Hauck said. “Everybody here needs to have that. When you’ve got guys that are now seniors that personify that attitude who can be used as an example, it helps the development of the program.”
Breakout wideout
Calhoun grew up in Long Beach, California, starting to play football at 5 years old and wearing the No. 3 jersey he still dons at Montana. He and his twin brother, Jeremy Calhoun, played on the Pomona Steelers youth football team coached by rapper Snoop Dogg.
Calhoun played primarily at cornerback and didn’t move to offense until his senior year of high school. In playing wide receiver, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Jeremy Calhoun Sr., a wideout at Colorado State who played for Butte native Sonny Lubick in the 1990s.
Playing at Long Beach Poly High School, Calhoun showed enough promise in his one year on offense that former Griz coach Bob Stitt offered him a scholarship to come catch touchdowns.
“That was part of my decision was I wanted to play receiver when I first came,” Calhoun said. “I played receiver two years here and I felt like I could help the team in a different way, so I expressed that to the coaches. But I definitely wanted to play receiver when I first came.”
After a redshirt season, Calhoun broke out as a freshman by finishing second on the team with 625 receiving yards. He was the team’s fourth-leading receiver in 2017 with 505 yards.
Calhoun totaled 10 touchdown receptions across those two seasons. His favorite memories are his first touchdown catch against St. Francis and his touchdown grab against Montana State.
Calhoun continued to play wide receiver when Hauck was hired to replace Stitt after the 2017 season. He stayed there through spring camp but went to the coaches and offered to move to corner since the Griz had graduated both starters and the receiving corps was flush with talent.
Hauck and his staff appreciated but declined Calhoun’s gesture. They changed their mind ahead of fall camp, giving the converted receiver just a month to learn their new defense.
Calhoun’s move to what he called the “dark side” forced him to relearn how to play cornerback, especially retraining his eyes as a defender. In 11 games that season, he totaled 56 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.
“I didn’t to go out there and just remember everything, but it was definitely a big learning curve. I learned a lot,” Calhoun said. “I was not polished when I first went over to the defense. I thought I was going to be a little bit more polished.
“I’m actually doing a lot better now. I feel like everything’s come back to me.”
Comfortable Calhoun
Calhoun’s contributions at corner have been much needed again since the Griz had one projected contributor have offseason surgery, one transfer out, one last only one week with them in the fall and one move to safety before getting injured.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Calhoun is coming off a good showing at Oregon. He had five of his seven tackles this season, including one that potentially saved a touchdown. He also broke up a pass that could’ve led to a score, giving him four this year, more than half what he had in 2018.
Calhoun also had a fourth-quarter interception in the season opener at South Dakota that helped seal the victory, channeling his inner receiver to make a leaping snag. It was the first game since he felt like he got back in the groove of being a cornerback.
“I think this spring we just had was when I really started to notice I was getting back in the swing of things,” said Calhoun, who normally lines up on the right side of the defense, opposite of Dareon Nash. “I always wanted to go out there and have the most confidence that I could win every rep, but I wasn’t as comfortable every day playing corner.”
Hauck said Calhoun “totally” looks more comfortable than his first game last September.
“It’s important to him. He’s worked at it,” Hauck said. “One of the biggest things I’ve seen is he’s developed a corner mentality. It’s different than wide receiver. You got to play every down and you’re always on the edge, and he’s really done a nice job with that.”
Having a corner mentality to Calhoun means “you got to have a dog in you” and can’t be passive on the field.
To Hauck, it means balancing anticipation of the ball coming their way every play with being relaxed enough to be confident and comfortable. When that happens, cornerbacks become more fluid, see things better and are better able to trust their instincts.
“You’re under duress every play. You have to embrace that,” Hauck said. “You’re going to give up some plays. That’s just the nature of the position – really any position on defense, but at corner, everybody knows it.
“You have to be able to keep playing, even when things don’t go well, and you have to be aggressive. You have to do a lot of things. He’s done a nice job learning it.”
While Calhoun used to revel in the noise of the home crowd when he scored a touchdown, he now gets the fans on their feet with interceptions and pass breakups.
He still has a quiet confidence about himself and isn’t one to trash talk or taunt his opponents. Hauck said that’s preferred in football players because “the guys that talk the loudest and longest have false confidence.”
Calhoun hopes to end his career by snapping a three-game skid to Montana State and a three-year playoff drought.
Whether or not the Griz do that, his selflessness and versatility are traits that should be appreciated and emulated.
“Definitely been a good move,” Calhoun said. “I don’t regret it at all.”
