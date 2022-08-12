MISSOULA — Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson was talking about his favorite song, “What’s It Gon’ Be,” when defensive tackle Eli Alford overheard him at Dornblaser Field.
“Yeah! I know Luc J! Word,” Alford shouted from about 15 yards away as he walked off the practice field Thursday.
“Luc J.” is the rap moniker for Johnson, who is in Missoula competing for the Grizzlies' starting quarterback job. He’s released three singles on Spotify and has tried to convince coach Bobby Hauck to play his songs during the portions of preseason practices in which music is blaring.
Johnson has put the rap music aside as he focuses on his seventh and final season of college football. He’s been around the block as a starter in the ACC and Mountain West, yet he still looks toward his family members for advice in his pursuit of hitting the right notes with the Griz offense.
“I tell them it’s been hot here,” he said with a laugh. “No, I think it’s been going really good. I think we’re a lot further along now than we were in the spring at the same time. I think it’s gone really well. I think everybody’s starting to gel together, starting to get really competitive and I think it’s looking good.”
Johnson got serious about creating rap music after a season-ending football injury in 2018 at Georgia Tech left him with free time during rehab. He’s released a single each year in 2020, 2021 and 2022. His song “No Love” has 32,533 plays on Spotify.
Johnson ended up leaving Georgia Tech and returned closer to home to play at San Diego State. He started 12 games and played in 32 as a quarterback at those schools, with nine starts and a bowl victory coming in 2021.
Johnson wasn’t always a quarterback. He got into flag football at 5 years old as a running back because he wanted to be like his father, Lucas “Jackie” Johnson, who played in the Big Ten at Illinois and later played in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
His father moved him to quarterback so he could get the ball in his hands faster, Johnson recalled. Whether injured like at Georgia Tech or competing for a starting spot now, Johnson still seeks advice from his father, who coached him through his freshman year in high school.
“He says take it day by day,” Johnson offered. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on one day because you’re going to have bad days but you’re going to have good days too. So, it’s about staying even keel and not having too many ups and too many lows. Just take it day by day and just keep getting better.”
Johnson traces his interest in rap music back to his childhood. He was a quiet kid who liked to write as a youngster. By high school, he spent time writing different rhymes.
It was also in high school where he had to find his voice on the football field. He turned to his sister, Alix Johnson, who would later provide words of encouragement through his injury in college.
Even though she’s 6 years older than him, she knows what it’s like to compete at a high level in the athletic arena. She helped Arizona State win the NCAA softball championship in 2011 and was later named a first-team All-American outfielder.
“She has really helped me become more vocal because I was a lot quieter growing up and she was a fire head,” Johnson recalled. “So, if something’s not going your way you have to speak up, don’t just let some dude walk over you. So, I think she’s really helped me with my confidence and becoming the player I am today.”
Right now it’s about reps, not raps, because Johnson is still in a competition for the starting quarterback job as the first week of preseason camp winds down. He has taken many of the first-team reps, but Hauck hasn’t named a starter or created a depth chart yet.
Johnson joined the team in the winter semester to get a jump on learning a new playbook and offensive scheme. That time was also important to him for developing chemistry among his new teammates.
“I thought it was good competition in the spring,” Hauck said. “Lucas was a little ahead coming out of spring practice, so that’s where it sits.”
Johnson has been primarily battling for the starting job with Kris Brown, who is also getting some first-team reps. Redshirt freshmen Daniel Britt and A.J. Abbott, the latter an Oregon transfer, and true freshman Kaden Huot round out the quarterback group.
Brown, a Bozeman native, is a sophomore eligibility-wise but is entering his fourth year in the system. He started four games last year when Cam Humphrey was injured. He took over again in the playoff quarterfinals when Humphrey went down, but he got pulled at halftime for a third-stringer.
“He’s 3-1 as a starter, that’s where it starts and ends,” Hauck said. “I thought he looked like a freshman a good portion of the time, which means he’s got a chance to become better and better. He’s awfully young.”
