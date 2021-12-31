MISSOULA — Playing without starting senior point guard Sophia Stiles, the Montana women's basketball team lost its share of first place in the Big Sky Conference with a setback at Idaho State Thursday.
The good news is Stiles is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday afternoon after her brief respite for "health and safety protocol." The Lady Griz might really need her against a Weber State team that delivered the shot heard 'round the league on Thursday night, handing Montana State its first conference loss in Ogden, Utah.
"They're much-improved," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said of the Wildcats, who were whipped by the Lady Griz twice last season. "They have some transfers that have really helped them be better.
"(Head coach) Velaida (Harris) has done a good job too. They're playing more disciplined, better offensively for sure. That's why their record is better. They have a few better players and a little bit more experience based upon the coaches being there a little while. It will be a good test on the road."
Weber State has been a doormat in the Big Sky the last three seasons, going 2-20 (2020-21), 4-26 (2019-20) and 6-25 (2018-19). But the Wildcats have the same 2-1 record in league play that Montana has right now, and Weber could easily be 3-0 since it blew a 13-point lead at Big Sky co-leader Northern Arizona in early December.
Just as important for Montana (9-3) on Saturday will be regaining its swagger on the offensive end. The Lady Griz turned the ball over 22 times in their 69-61 loss at Idaho State and starting guards Sammy Fatkin and Haley Huard shot a combined 2 for 13 from the field.
"Mentally we didn't come ready, and I don't know if it's because we (were without) our leader, that could be it," Holsinger said. "We made some really, really uncharacteristic mistakes in the first half.
"... If we learn from it and play the right way and play the way we can, perfect. It's fine. If we don't, that's when I'm going to be really disappointed."
A pair of junior forwards lead Weber State (6-6) in both scoring and rebounding: Daryn Hickok (14.3/7.8) and Jadyn Matthews (13.2/8.9). Both shoot better than 45 percent. What’s made a big difference this season is the team’s balanced scoring. The Wildcats are the only team in the Big Sky that have four players averaging at least 10.5 points per game.
Adversity seemed to follow Montana every step of the way on its trip to Idaho State Thursday.
It started Wednesday when the Lady Griz boarded their bus to Pocatello minus Stiles. Then came the snowstorm that slowed Montana's journey to the point the team didn't arrive at its hotel until after midnight.
On Thursday night the Lady Griz refused to go down without a fight, but the defending Big Sky Conference champion Bengals held on late, 69-61, in front of a small crowd at Reed Gym.
"I'm proud of how we battled in the second half — we had it to four points," Holsinger said. "They're a good team. We needed a stop and we made a couple mistakes. They executed a little better than we did down the stretch."
Stiles flew to Salt Lake City Friday to rejoin her team. But the Lady Griz may still be short on depth in the backcourt Saturday since Willa Albrecht did not make the trip and Kyndall Keller did not play Thursday.
Idaho State (2-1, 6-6) set the tone early Thursday, with Montana Oltrogge hitting three triples as part of an 11-0 run that gave the hosts an 11-2 lead. The Lady Griz responded with a 10-3 run highlighted by Carmen Gfeller's 3-ball, shaving their deficit to 14-12.
The Bengals finished the first period with a 6-0 run, capitalizing on Montana's cold shooting and five turnovers in the period. The hosts took a 20-12 lead into the second frame.
Idaho State started the second quarter with four straight turnovers, but Montana couldn't draw any closer than six points. The Bengals stretched their lead to 28-14 before Montana went on a 7-0 run to shave its deficit to 28-21. Unfortunately for the Lady Griz, they fell victim to a 7-0 run in the closing minutes of the half and trailed 38-24 at intermission.
Gfeller led Montana with 15 points, followed by Katerina Tsineke with 12 and Fatkin and Abby Anderson each with 11. The Lady Griz were 7 for 18 from 3-point range, which was a big change from last week when they hit 14 of 22 shots from behind the arc in a home win over Utah State.
"The game was lost in a lot of ways in the first half," Holsinger said.
