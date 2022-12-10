MISSOULA – Every head football coach would tell you the same thing - they want to win every game.
Actually, everyone involved with a football program in any capacity hopes for that, and the Montana Grizzlies are no exception.
“I don’t really have any (expectations) before the season,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “I expect to play the next game and win it. Big picture, I expect to win all of them.”
The 2022 season saw the Griz fall well short of that goal, for a multitude of different reasons. UM endured a tough midseason in-conference stretch, was on the wrong end of some adverse calls and was bitten by the injury bug as it lost five games for the first time since 2018 – Hauck’s first year back in his second stint as head coach.
But maybe the most damning issue of the Grizzlies’ season was internal.
Each week, a new Montana team was on display. It could be the dominant version, one that was preseason ranked No. 2 for a reason, scoring 31 unanswered points on Southeast Missouri State for a comeback playoff win or blowing out inferiors like they did in a 57-0 win over Cal Poly.
Or, it could be the underachieving version of the team that seemed out of sorts offensively, with a defense that could only last so long. That team made its debut against Idaho for its first loss of the season and made periodic showings from there on out, like in the Brawl of the Wild.
The two squads were night and day.
“Playing well in all three phases. Running the ball, stopping the run, winning the turnover battle, playing good in special teams,” Hauck said of what was working when they played well before moving on to what wasn’t when they struggled. “It’s exactly the opposite. Not stopping the run, not running the ball well enough, not generating enough points and first downs, and not getting off the field on third down. It’s all the usual suspects.”
But why the stark difference from week-to-week?
Well, football is a long season and a difficult three-game stretch in the middle of the slate offered no rest for the weary. Against a newly-ranked Idaho team and two top-5 teams in Sacramento State and Weber State, both on the road all in consecutive weeks, the Griz needed to be at their best.
That taxing stretch had some wearing effects on the players.
“I’ve been thinking about that a little bit and over the years, I don’t ever remember a stretch like that, ever,” Hauck said. “But that’s the way it goes. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s what you’re faced with and you have to go win them.”
Getting better won’t get any easier, either, in a loaded Big Sky Conference while losing a pack of important seniors.
Yet there is reason for optimism. With injuries deteriorating the team at times this season, young backups were given the chance to show what they can do with extended playing time – and many delivered.
Both backup quarterbacks, Daniel Britt and Kris Brown, saw more-than-usual action in important games this season. Brown was the second-stringer versus Sac State and Weber State, while Britt took over towards the end of the season, playing the second half versus North Dakota State.
Sophomores Keelan White and Cole Grossman tied the team-high receiving touchdown mark with five a piece. There were no senior running backs.
Junior linebacker Levi Janacaro was amongst the team’s top playmakers on defense and sophomore Henry Nuce became a name to watch on the defensive front.
“As disappointed as I am that our seniors’ eligibility is up, I’m excited about the guys that we’ll recruit and I’m excited about the guys that we have coming back,” Hauck said. “These guys have word awfully hard, really hard, since the end of May and they need to get refreshed but they’ll be ready to get going in January.”
Until then, the coaching staff will be doing its usual post-season analysis. Hauck says they’ll evaluate their schemes, their personnel, how opponents were attacking them and so on and so forth, but what they’ve seen so far has been encouraging.
“It’s not that far apart,” Hauck said about the gap between the Grizzlies and other national contenders. “I’ve been watching the film and I’m encouraged watching it, frankly.”
How encouraged? He believes, despite what anyone else may say or think, that the Griz can still be the Griz of old.
Time will tell.
“Sure, why not?’” Hauck said of if his program can compete for national titles. “I don’t see one reason why not.”
