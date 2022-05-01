POCATELLO, Idaho – Completing against several Big Sky Conference teams at the venue of next month's Big Sky Championships, Montana earned 13 personal bests over the weekend at the Bengal Invitational.
While many Grizzlies were hoping for more just two weeks before the conference meet, there were a handful of highlights, particularly on the men's side.
Senior thrower Brent Yeakey finished second in the shot put (season-best 55-6.25), but even bigger was his discus performance. Yeakey won the event (178-1) and was within 3 feet of his own school record. His mark ranks second in the Big Sky this season and 44th in the NCAA West Region.
Sprinter Paul Johnstone had a busy meet, qualifying for the finals of the 200 meters and 400 meters and running on Montana's 4x400-meter relay team. In the 400 meters – an event his twin brother set a school record in last spring – Johnstone placed third with a time of 48.00. Johnstone has now improved his 400 meters time in each of his four spring meets, with Saturday not only being a PR but the sixth-best time in the Big Sky this season.
On the women's side, Tanessa Morris hit a season-best mark in the hammer (201-4), within 9 inches of a lifetime best, as Montana had three of the top-eight throwers in the event. Morris' mark ranks 25th in the NCAA West Region this season and first in the Big Sky. Morgan Radtke placed second in the high jump (5-7.25), tying a PR and ranking third in the Big Sky this season, while also PRing in the javelin.
Additionally, Emma Normand qualified for the finals in both the 100 meters (11.94, fourth) and 200 meters (24.86, fifth), with both times being lifetime bests.
