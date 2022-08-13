MISSOULA — Montana’s offensive players on the north sideline at Dornblaser Field erupted with an excited “oh” late in Friday’s practice.
They broke out a louder and more-extended “oh” moments later following another impressive play as the first-team offense faced the first-team defense. The next time, the players spilled out even farther onto the field in excitement.
It had been a struggle early in camp for a somewhat-young offense against a unique 3-3-5 defense full of All-American and All-Big Sky players, which can make it hard to evaluate the O-line and the offense as a whole. Yet, on the fifth day of preseason camp, something seemed to click for a bit as the offense looked arguably the best it had been during live action.
The Grizzlies’ biggest questions reside on offense as they try to live up to and exceed their No. 3 preseason national ranking. That’s particularly true on the largely young line, which needs proper technique and discipline to create running lanes and hold up in pass protection to make for an effective, efficient offense.
“I think our potential is national championship. That’s our main goal,” sophomore right tackle Brandon Casey said. “As you can tell today, we were getting after it, and it’s only going to get better from here. We’re in the first week and we got to keep building and we can’t have any bad days. I think we’ve done a great job of that so far.”
The questions around Montana’s O-line relate to a lack of experience. UM must replace three starters who combined for 89 starts. One of them, Dylan Cook, is in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while another one, Conlan Beaver, had been a second-team all-conference pick.
The Griz have back three O-linemen who’ve combined for 29 starts. Two of those players, juniors Hunter Mayginnes and AJ Forbes, account for 27 of those starts.
Forbes is the elder statesman from the standpoint that he has the most starts (14) of any O-lineman on the roster. He anchors the line as a 6-foot-4, 302-pound center who is in his third year at UM after transferring from Nebraska.
For him, part of O-line success is attitude, particularly the Dominant Offensive Line Attitude, or DOLA, that offensive line coach Chad Germer has worked to instill.
“I think the O-line can be really good,” Forbes said. “Some people are going to say that some of these guys are going to be a little inexperienced, but I think we have the physical talent and mental capacity to be able to do good things.”
He added: “As long as we continue to build that continuity with one another and build that chemistry with one another, I think that’s the best thing about a good O-line.”
In addition to being veteran last year, the Griz O-line had more time to build chemistry ahead of the 2021 season because of the canceled 2020 campaign. Still, they allowed 33 sacks, the third most in the Big Sky, and ranked eighth in total offense. It didn’t help that they started a backup quarterback four games and were without All-American running back Marcus Knight.
Knight is back from injury this year as he aims to play for the first time since December 2019. He’ll be behind five linemen he’s never played with, one of whom is Mayginnes, who transferred from Washington State ahead of preseason camp last August.
The 6-5, 330-pound left guard worked his way into a starting role by the opener, started all 13 games and earned third-team All-Big Sky honors. He feels better about his pass protection heading into this season and continues to work on the right head placement, correct hand use and proper foot movement.
“I think it can be outstanding,” he said of the O-line. “I think we have all the talent in the world. Just got to keep on getting better through fall camp and keep on getting on better throughout the season and hopefully that’ll lead us to January.”
He elaborated: “Effort and attitude, those two things probably help us out the most. No matter what the score is, we know we can’t hang our head low and we can hang our head up with pride and just keep on getting better.”
Mayginnes was dealing with a hoarse voice after Thursday’s practice, partly because of making calls on the line. He’s been working with new left tackle Chris Walker to help acclimate him and solidify that side of the line.
Walker is a physically imposing 24-year-old at 6-6 and 290 pounds of mostly muscle and a several-inch-long beard that he’ll braid and tuck inside his pads during games because opposing players grab it. His size, power and foot movement are key components to why coach Bobby Hauck wanted to bring him in despite Walker previously playing as a backup D-lineman.
Walker is in this position, as a potential left tackle savior, because he was looking for an adventure outside of his home state for his senior season. He heard good things about UM from Forbes and defensive lineman Garrett Hustedt, who both were previously at Nebraska with him.
Walker spent the summer working with Forbes and Mayginnes to learn about UM’s O-line and see how he could translate his defensive skills. Now he’s going up against D-linemen like Hustedt, Jacob McGourin, DeAri Todd and others while facing a defense that may be better than most ones the Griz offense will see this season.
“With this defense, they do a hell of a job and you never know what the hell is about to go on,” he offered. “You just got to be quick on your feet and alert and get ready to change.”
He expanded: “Playing with Hunter, our body language is great. I feel I can read him and understand what he’s doing so we don’t have to talk about it aloud and give it away. I think we’re doing a good job of working together definitely.”
Montana has had success with transfers on the offensive line since Hauck returned as they try to recruit based on athletic ability and frame size. In addition to Forbes and Mayginnes, Cook and Mallory fit that bill.
One guy who’s not a transfer is Casey, who was heavily recruited by Oregon State of the Pac-12 but kept his commitment to UM. He has two starts to his name, both of which came at right tackle in the final five games of the 2021 season.
While working his way into the lineup, he’s gone from 6-5, 260 pounds as a freshman to 297 pounds this season. He credits that to his time in the weight room, eating healthily and his teammates pushing him.
Although Casey played left tackle in high school, he feels good in his pass sets from right tackle. He’s working to get better at fighting to the second level in the run game so he can be a well-rounded player in what Hauck hopes will be a balanced offensive attack.
“You got to have that edge, you got to be strong, you got to be big,” Casey said, “but you also have to be smart, you can’t let yourself go.
“Things move so fast in fronts and defensive stunts and things you see can be so complicated at the college level. You really have to keep your head on your shoulders and you can’t get too ahead of yourself.”
Casey can’t get too far ahead of himself in thinking he has a starting spot locked up. Neither can Walker, although they both have taken nearly all, if not all, first-team reps in camp, as have Forbes and Mayginnes.
The spot that seems the most up for grabs is right guard. Redshirt freshman Liam Brown is a big kid at 6-5, 307 pounds and has taken most of the first-team reps. Fellow redshirt freshman Kila Lincoln also saw reps on the first team once the players put shells on during the third day of camp. On the fifth day, another redshirt freshman, Kevin Good, even took some first-team reps.
No starters have been named and no depth chart has been produced. The competition will continue as the offensive line tries to answer the bell by filling some big shoes.
“In the secondary and the O-line, technique is everything,” Hauck said. “You have to be refined and disciplined in your technique, otherwise you'll get taken advantage of. I would say the young players, when they struggle, it's because they fall out of line with their discipline and their technique.”
