MISSOULA — The Zootown Classic proved to be an event of close and gutsy games for the Montana men’s basketball team.
The event opened with a tight win over a pesky UC San Diego, and then Friday night Montana found itself in a similar style of a game against Southern Mississippi. It was a bit closer this time around, as the Grizzlies needed a run late in the second half to get over a slow shooting start.
The Griz turned a 40-36 deficit around the 11-minute mark, into a 74-62 win in Dahlberg Arena to cap off the Zootown Classic at 2-0, taking the title in the round-robin tournament. The tournament lost a team and three games when UNC Wilmington was forced to withdraw due to a flu outbreak Wednesday.
The Grizzlies took their third straight win and get to 4-2 overall and remain a perfect 3-0 at home in Dahlberg.
With the two games that took some late runs in mind, head coach Travis DeCuire saw some growth from his team the past two games —namely, by overcoming shooting woes early and turning things around late. Montana allowed the Golden Eagles to shoot 46% from the field in the first half while the Grizzlies shot just 37.5% from the field.
“I felt that we grew up a little bit,” DeCuire said. “I think we did a good job getting through some adversity. We struggled defensively and to get stops in the first half. And the ball wasn’t going in the basket. One of the things we always challenge our guys with is to play well on the defensive side of the ball even when you’re not making shots. And I think they showed tonight they can do that.”
Montana answered a 3-pointer by Southern Mississippi with a 3-ball of its own off the hands of Robby Beasley, then Cameron Parker scored an and-1 layup to put Montana up one, 42-41, at the 9:29 mark. A stop later, Josh Bannan canned a trey, and another more stop later, Beasley hit once again from downtown to put the Grizzlies up 48-41 at the 8:26 mark, getting the crowd of just over 3,000 into the game.
The visiting Golden Eagles (4-3) answered with a short 5-0 run, and kept things within single digits until one last run late put the game away for good.
Parker hit Blakney with a pocket pass on a pick and roll as the transfer forward was fouled and would hit one of his two free-throw chances, but a Parker layup and a Bannan mid-range jumper gave the Grizzlies a 62-50 lead with 1:33 left. A free-throw contest ensued as Montana closed the game with a double-digit win.
Beasley did most of his damage in the second half, with 11 of his 17 coming in the final 20 minutes. He sophomore guard went 5 for 11 from deep as he went for double-digit scoring for the second straight game.
Raining 3s
Beasley canned three treys between the 11:22 mark and the 5:58 mark of the second, including a quick catch-and-fire shot and a clean step-back jumper each adding momentum for the Grizzlies in a tight and physical game.
He wasn’t the only Grizzlies guard to make a splash from distance.
Lonnell Martin Jr., a first-year Montana guard out of Flint, Michigan, was a key addition in the offseason as a junior college transfer. The swingman was touted as a versatile marksman that filled an important role on the wing for Montana.
But, before Friday, Martin had yet to hit more than a pair of 3s in a game and hadn’t scored more than eight in a game. Things changed fast as he went for a team-high 20 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field and 4 of 9 from downtown.
Heading into the game, the Grizzlies saw something during their scouting of Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles allowed Wilmington to fire off 40 treys with 10 of them falling. Sure the Grizzlies didn’t let that many loose, but Martin and Beasley had a bit of a greenlight with the way Southern Mississippi packed the paint.
“Going into the scout they gave up a lot of 3s against UNC Wilmington,” Martin said. “ … Going into tonight we knew we would be able to get that early, drawing defense and getting good shots.”
Beasley and Martin combined to hit nine of Montana’s 10 treys, and were joined in the double-digit scoring by Bannan who had 15 points and 10 boards.
Martin became the fifth Montana player to lead the team in scoring, joining Beasley (19 against UC San Diego), Bannan (twice, 15 against Dickinson State and 24 against Nebraska Omaha), Brandon Whitney (30 against UND) and Derrick Carter-Hollinger (11 against Mississippi State)
Up next
The Grizzlies (4-2) will head west to Eugene, Oregon, for a matchup with the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday night at 8 p.m.
