MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate grad Elise Stearns and Bigfork grad Bryn finished second and 10th, respectively, while representing Northern Arizona in the women's NCAA Mountain Regional Cross Country Meet on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Stearns, who won the Big Sky Conference meet, posted a time of 19 minutes, 55.7 seconds — her fastest 6K of the season. Morley, finished in 20:37. The Lumberjacks took third as a team behind Utah and champion New Mexico. Utah Valley's Everlyn Kemboi took first individually.
Stearns and Morley both earned All-Region honors for their efforts.
The Northern Arizona men took top honors as a team and the Jacks' Nico Young was individual champion.
Next up for NAU is the NCAA National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19. They will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
—406mtsports.com
