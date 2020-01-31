MISSOULA — When Montana and Montana State meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in Dahlberg Arena, it will be a milestone.
The game will be the 300th in the history of the men's basketball series, with Montana leading 151-148. The Grizzlies own a record of 93-48 at home all-time in the series.
First-year head coach Danny Sprinkle leads the Bobcats, who come into the matchup 11-9 with a 5-4 mark in Big Sky Conference play. Montana is 11-10, with a 7-3 mark in the league. MSU alum Sprinkle is looking forward to his first Cat-Griz game patrolling the sidelines.
“It’s always been an unbelievable rivalry,” Sprinkle said on Tuesday. “It’s fun in this state because you’re basically one or the other, there’s no in between. It’s an emotional game for fans, for players, for everybody. But that’s what makes it a great rivalry. There’s going to be emotions, but if there’s not emotions and jitters, there’s something wrong with you. But I’m looking forward to getting up there Saturday.”
Montana head coach Travis DeCuire, a Griz alum, remembers his first game coaching the team in the rivalry and how significant it was to him. DeCuire said he had a number of former players in attendance during his first matchup in the rivalry and he made a lot of memories during the weekend.
“This game is always going to be special, you look back at them later to see what happens the next few years, me here, him there,” DeCuire said. “There’s always going to be something to remember from each of these individual matchups. I’m excited for him to have a chance to walk the sidelines during this event, during this game, because it’s probably attended as well as it has been in a long time.”
Montana and Montana State are each riding streaks, with the Grizzlies having dropped two straight, while the Bobcats have wins in their past two games.
Cat-Griz is always an important game, but this could set the table for how both teams move into the second half of the season. Montana is coming off an overtime loss to Weber State that was followed by a tough defeat on the road at Portland State.
Montana was also pushed out of first place in the Big Sky standings with the loss to the Vikings.
“I think this game will be a test for the rest of our season,” Montana junior guard Timmy Falls said. “We can drop down even more or we can start getting back to where we were. I think (Friday) we’ll focus on film and what we did wrong at Portland State and Weber.
“I think as long as we make improvements game by game, we’ll be fine.”
In the games Montana has won this year, it is often spurred by its defense throwing opponents out of rhythm.
The Bobcats get to the line a lot and take the majority of their shots from inside the arc. Montana State averages around the middle of the NCAA in possession length, but tries to force opponents into poor shots near the end of the shot clock.
Turning those misses into transition scores will be huge for Montana State.
“They do a good job. They pressure, they try to make you hurry, they try to disrupt your offense and they try to punk you, they try to get after you,” Sprinkle said. “You’ve got to be strong and be strong getting open, meet the ball on the catch and do all the little things to be successful against them.”
When asked what things Montana will need to do to throw the Bobcats out of their comfort zone offensively, DeCuire put it simply.
“Guard. We’ve just got to be in all the right places, be aggressive, minimize our breakdowns, which we’ve had a problem doing here lately,” DeCuire said. “You can’t beat yourself in any game. The fewer mistakes you make, the better you’ll be.”
With the Montana State-Montana women’s game slated for 2 p.m., it should be a special day in Missoula. Five Bobcats who hail from Montana — Caleb Bellach (Manhattan), Ladan Ricketts (Livingston), Gavin Gundlach (Miles City), Jesse Owens (Billings) and Brent Finn (Big Timber) — as well as Grizzlies Jared Samuelson (Billings), Mack Anderson (Bozeman) and Kendal Manuel (Billings), make for a lot of familiarity between the teams.
It could also make for what should be a fun showdown.
“It’s always special going and playing the Cats,” Manuel said. “It’s a big-time game and being from Montana I understand the rivalry and what it brings. I’m very excited, especially with how many Montana kids are going to be playing in the game.”
