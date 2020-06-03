BILLINGS — Liam Kerns of the Billings Aquatic Club has given a verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina.
BAC posted Kerns' commitment on its web site last week.
Kerns, who will be a senior at Billings Senior, is the Montana 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke record holder and is a two-time USA Swimming Junior National qualifier.
In February he won state titles in the 100 breast, 400 IM and 200 breast at the Montana Swimming Short Course State Championships. He has won multiple state championships and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
