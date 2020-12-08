Billings Central vs. Miles City

Billings Central's Brock Ping, pictured carrying the ball against Miles City on Oct. 16, has committed to Chadron State.

BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Brock Ping has committed to Chadron (Nebraska) State to play football, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Ping is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back who transferred from Billings Senior before this school year. He earned an all-state selection and helped the Rams reach the Class A state title game, where they lost 34-0 to rival Laurel.

Chadron State, a Division II school, was one of several colleges to express interest in Ping. Among the others were Dickinson State and Rocky Mountain College, where his dad, Brock Sr., played linebacker.

“His speed is probably unmatched in Class A football," Central quarterback Marcus Wittman said of Ping last month.

