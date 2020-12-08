BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Brock Ping has committed to Chadron (Nebraska) State to play football, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Very excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic career and education at Chadron State!🦅🦅🦅@CoachJayLong @Coach_DeSanti @ThatCoachJones pic.twitter.com/vQAyjS89Cc— Brock Ping (@ping_brock) December 8, 2020
Ping is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back who transferred from Billings Senior before this school year. He earned an all-state selection and helped the Rams reach the Class A state title game, where they lost 34-0 to rival Laurel.
Chadron State, a Division II school, was one of several colleges to express interest in Ping. Among the others were Dickinson State and Rocky Mountain College, where his dad, Brock Sr., played linebacker.
“His speed is probably unmatched in Class A football," Central quarterback Marcus Wittman said of Ping last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.