BILLINGS — Cindy Gray, a two-time first-team all-state middle at Billings Central, announced her commitment to play volleyball at Valley City State in North Dakota.

Gray announced her commitment on her Twitter account Tuesday.

She compiled 210 kills and 55 blocks her senior year in a season schedule shortened by COVID, helping the Rams to their third Class A title in four years.

During her four-year career with the Rams, Gray recorded 101 wins and was on state championship teams in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Billings Central finished in second place in 2019.

