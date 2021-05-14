BOZEMAN — Former Billings Senior distance runner Christina Aragon of Stanford advanced to the finals of the women's 1,500-meter race Friday in the Pac-12 outdoor track and field championships in Los Angeles.
Aragon, a fifth-year senior, was one of 13 former Montana high school track and field standouts competing for out-of-state NCAA Division I programs Friday in outdoor championships.
Sidney's Garrison Hughes, now at Nebraska, was seventh in the pole vault in the Big Ten championships with a mark of 17 feet, 1 inch. Also finishing seventh was former Billings West standout Tyler Gurchiek, who scored 4,697 in the decathlon for Air Force at the Mountain West championships.
Bozeman's Cade Wessel had a javelin toss of 56.23 meters to place 10th at the IC4A/ECAC meet for Navy. Carter Hughes, also of Sidney and now at Minnesota, was 12th in the men's hammer throw with a heave of 187-7 in the Big Ten meet.
Kylie Greenwell, formerly of Great Falls CMR and now at Idaho State, was 15th in the women's hammer at the Big Sky meet with a toss of 160-8.
Former Missoula Hellgate runner Madi Provo placed 17th in the 800-meter run at the Big East championships. Provo, competing for Butler, finished in 2:15.38 and missed the top-eight cut to advance from the prelims.
Annie Hill of Kalispell Glacier, who runs for Colorado, competed against Aragon in the 1,500 but failed to qualify.
Also scheduled to compete Friday from Montana at out-of-state Division I schools: Aidan Reed of Helena and Southern Utah in the Big Sky men's 10,000 meters, Jacob Grinwis of Belgrade and Boise State in the Mountain West men's 800, Tiahna Vladic of Billings Senior and Boise State in the Mountain West women's 5,000 and Dawson LaRance of Billings Senior and Colorado State in the Mountain West men's 800.
This story will be updated.
