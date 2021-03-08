BILLINGS — Billings' Glory Konecny and Brooke Cicierski, both of whom wrestled at Billings West, are set to compete at NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational in Jamestown, North Dakota, March 12-13.
Konecny (123 pounds) is a junior at Southern Oregon. At the inaugural NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational in 2019, Konecny placed fifth at 116 pounds and earned honorable mention All-American honors.
Last season, the national meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. After the national competition was canceled, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced All-American selections based on the final top-10 rankings. Konecny, wrestling at 123 last year, was placed on the first team as she was ranked sixth.
The Raiders haven't competed since the 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. A SOU news release said "the Oregon Health Authority had prohibited high-contact sports for non-NCAA Division I schools, but the Cascade Conference was granted an exception on Feb. 3." Despite not having competed this year, Konecny is rated 11th at 123 pounds.
Cicierski, a freshman at the University of Providence, is ranked 20th in the latest NAIA rankings at 130 pounds.
In total, nine wrestlers from UP will be competing in Jamestown, including: Ira Navarro (101), Ivy Navarro (101), Lana Hunt-Waddoups (109), Kaelyn Siason (123), Cicierski (130), Jenna Awana (143), Emily Lorring (143), Stasia Hardin (155) and Sabrina Perez (170).
The Argos have only competed in one event this season, the Nampa Collegiate Invite on Feb. 6.
This is the third year of invitational status for women's wrestling in the NAIA.
