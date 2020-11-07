DICKINSON, N.D. — It was already going to be a memorable day for Tyger Frye.
His performance on Saturday at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center will be hard to forget.
The 5-foot-11 wide receiver had 10 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns on a day Dickinson State honored 16 seniors, including the former Billings Senior standout, and the Blue Hawks defeated defeated Presentation 52-34 in their regular season finale in North Star Athletic Association football.
DSU finishes the fall campaign 9-0 and Presentation concludes 0-9.
According to a school news release, it is the sixth team in DSU football history to be undefeated in the regular season.
Now the Blue Hawks, who clinched their sixth consecutive North Star Athletic Association league title with a 26-14 victory at Valley City State last week, will wait until the playoffs begin April 17, 2021.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced this summer that the football postseason would be held in the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
DSU led 17-7 after the first quarter and 38-13 at intermission. DSU tacked on 14 more points in the third for a 52-13 advantage before Presentation scored 21 points in the final stanza.
"We are very proud of our guys for getting it done today. Our guys came out with a purpose and put the game away when we were up 52-13 in the third quarter," DSU coach Pete Stanton said in a school news release. "With everything that happened in 2020, we are happy for our team to reach this milestone-happy for all our guys."
Frye and Sheridan, Wyoming, product Drew Boedecker hooked up for scoring plays of 16, 34 and 26 yards.
Boedecker, who was named the North Star's offensive player of the week for the third time this season for his efforts last week, finished 14 of 25 passing for 211 yards and the three TD passes to Frye.
The 6-foot-3 junior QB even hauled in a two-yard scoring pass from Conor McCarvel with 12 seconds on the clock in the second quarter. McCarvel, a sophomore from Helena Capital, only threw that one pass, but also had four receptions for 28 yards.
Aaron White of Shelby also took a turn at quarterback and was 10 of 25 for 141 yards and a 22-yard TD pass to Noah Sickler with 3:13 remaining in the second.
Running back Alec Lovegren of Sidney had six rushes for 22 yards and a 3-yard TD in the first as DSU went up 17-0.
Senior linebacker Aaric Spring, from Joliet, but who played football at Billings West, had an interception for DSU.
Seniors from Montana for DSU include: Taylor Conrad (Glendive), Spring (Joliet), Paxton Miller (Savage), Matt Dey (Sidney), Frye (Billings).
