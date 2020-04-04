BILLINGS — The Dickinson State University softball program announced two additions on Saturday, including Billings Senior's Cassidy Venner.
The Blue Hawks' other signee was Dawson Community College utility player Alison Ellertson, a Utah native.
🚨🚨 2 more B I G pick ups for the Blue Hawks🚨🚨— BlueHawkSoftball (@BlueHawkSB) April 4, 2020
Blue Hawk fans please help us welcome Ali and Cassidy to the family! Ali is a power hitting infielder from Dawson CC. Cassidy is a solid outfielder from Billings Senior High School. #hawksareup pic.twitter.com/yMZMXBw5Sx
Venner, an outfielder who also pitches for the Broncs, hit .500 with four home runs in 78 plate appearances last spring and earned a Class AA all-state selection. Her senior season has been suspended until at least April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
