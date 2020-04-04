Senior catch

Billings Senior's Cassidy Venner, pictured in 2018, has signed with Dickinson State University.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Dickinson State University softball program announced two additions on Saturday, including Billings Senior's Cassidy Venner.

The Blue Hawks' other signee was Dawson Community College utility player Alison Ellertson, a Utah native.

Venner, an outfielder who also pitches for the Broncs, hit .500 with four home runs in 78 plate appearances last spring and earned a Class AA all-state selection. Her senior season has been suspended until at least April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Load comments