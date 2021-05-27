Stanford's Christina Aragon qualified to the next round of the women's 1,500 by finishing in 4 minutes, 22.16 seconds at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships Thursday in College Station, Texas. The former Billings Senior Bronc was third in her heat and will race Saturday with the goal of a top 12 finish to advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
She was joined in the race by two other Montana products: Colorado's Annie Hill and Northern Arizona's Bryn Morley. Morley, originally from Bigfork, placed 27th overall with her finish of 4:27.59. Hill, a Kalispell Glacier product, was 35th in 4:29.84. Hill will also run in the women's 5,000 meters on Sunday.
In the field events, Billings West product Katrina Terry placed 26th in the women's pole vault for Eastern Washington. She cleared 12 feet, 10.25 inches.
Multiple Montanans made an appearance in the women's javelin as well. Led by former Huntley Project Red Devil, Hailey Poole (Minnesota) was 21st with her throw of 157-2. Montana State's Carley VonHeeder was 39th with a throw of 143 feet. The University of Montana's Kimberly Earhart threw 131-5 for 46th place.
The University of Montana's Tanessa Morris placed 28th in the women's hammer throw by reaching a distance of 184-3.
