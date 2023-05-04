BILLINGS — Logan Nelson is ready for his chance to dazzle on the NFL stage.

The former Billings Skyview and University of Mary All-American quarterback has been invited to the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp later this month at the Vikings' facilities in Minnesota.

“They have a smaller QB room right now with a really good veteran quarterback (Kirk Cousins) playing at a high level,” said Nelson, a two-time all-conference pick at QB and punter at Skyview before graduating in 2016. “It would be great to make that team and learn from him. They just drafted a QB (Jaren Hall) in the fifth round. It will be good to be there to learn from him and compete with him. It’s exciting. I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for sure.”

Nelson — who in 2021 during his honorable mention All-America NCAA Division II junior season at Mary completed 283 of 436 pass attempts for 3,732 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions to become the Marauders’ single-season record holder for attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns — explained that the invite to Vikings rookie minicamp is unpaid, but the NFL squad will fly him to the camp.

“They have a certain amount of undrafted free agent contracts left and they bring anybody in who could potentially fit their team and hang around through fall camp,” said Nelson, who during his magical 2021 season established a new passing yards record for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and led NCAA DII in passing yards per game (339.27). “It’s basically a tryout. They invited a certain amount of players there.”

The best thing about minicamp is Nelson, who is listed as 6-foot-5, 216-pounds on his University of Mary player profile page, has the opportunity to become a member of the Vikings.

“To be an undrafted free-agent signee, that’s the goal,” he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

The 25-year-old Nelson, who graduated in December attaining a university studies with a concentration in biology degree, said he spent 6½ years at Mary, located in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was a starting QB in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

He was a redshirt in 2016 and during his freshman year (2017) he played in eight games at both quarterback and receiver. Nelson missed the 2018 season with a knee injury. The 2020 campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“I went through a redshirt freshman, medical redshirt and COVID, so I stuck it out and it’s all paying off right now,” said Nelson, who played in 35 total games at Mary and completed 499 of 825 attempts for 6,417 yards, 62 touchdowns and 26 picks. “I just have to keep working.”

Nelson said that he and Mary All-American receiver Danny Kittner both worked out at the North Dakota State pro day. Kittner has been invited to the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp.

“We were the first two (from Mary) to go to the North Dakota State pro day, so we were pretty excited,” Nelson, a Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award finalist in 2022, said.

Nelson said he has been working hard and traveling to fine-tune his game.

“I had a chance to go train down in Florida with the QB guru Tony Racioppi and got to train with other quarterbacks,” Nelson said of what he’s been doing since graduating. “Some got drafted this year, and some were signed. It was a real good time. I learned a lot and got a lot bigger and gained about 10 pounds when I went down there. I enjoyed the warm weather and got out of the Midwest.”

While the ultimate goal would be to make the Vikings or land on another NFL roster, Nelson does have other options as he explained he could pursue an opportunity in the CFL, XFL or USFL. He might even explore coaching football at some point.

“Football is my primary, but as far as a backup plan I would probably take a GA (graduate assistant) coaching position for a university and get my master’s through that,” he said. “I would then want to step into collegiate coaching. I know I want to stick around football for as long as I possibly can, even if I’m not playing it.”

Nelson said he’s prepared for his big opportunity with the Vikings.

“Just working out and going to the field and going to the gym, making sure my body and arm are ready,” he said. “I’m studying whatever kind of playbook that I got down in Florida from my QB coach and (Steelers QB) Kenny Pickett and (Jets QB) Tim Boyle. They shared some NFL plays and installs for an NFL offense and studying that terminology, too. It’s a different terminology. I’m just trying to get ahead on that stuff.”