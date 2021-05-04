BILLINGS — Camron Ketchum and Ky Kouba, versatile 6-foot-3 seniors who helped Billings Skyview capture the Class AA boys basketball state title this past season, have both signed letters of intent to play at the NAIA level.
Ketchum signed with the University of Jamestown (N.D.) of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, while Kouba will play for Montana Western of the Frontier Conference. Skyview basketball coach Kevin Morales announced the signings Tuesday on his Twitter account.
Ketchum averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the season. He also shot 38% from the 3-point line on 81 attempts.
Kouba averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 51% overall from the floor.
The Falcons finished the season 15-3 to claim their fourth state title. They shared the 2019-2020 championship with Missoula Hellgate when the state tournaments were canceled following the semifinals due to the encroaching coronavirus pandemic.
Jamestown reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA national tournament this past season and finished the year 22-8. Western was 7-13 overall last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.