BILLINGS — Former Billings Skyview basketball standout Brooke Berry has left the New Mexico women's basketball team due to "recent violent crime on and around the campus," per a report published Monday in the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Journal.
Berry, a freshman with the Lobos, was redshirting with the program after not appearing in the team's first two regular-season games against Southern Utah and Houston earlier this month.
Berry was an all-state player for the Falcons, helping lead Skyview to its first Class AA state championship last season.
The Journal reported Berry was on the bench but not in uniform for recent games against New Mexico State and Arizona State. Berry is not listed on the Lobos' online roster.
The report — which quotes Berry's mother, Amy — notes that a Saturday morning shooting on the New Mexico campus, resulting in a scheduled men's basketball game later that day between the Lobos and New Mexico State to be canceled, was "the last straw" after previous incidents involving gunfire in Albuquerque had the family concerned.
“Brooke really likes the basketball team and she wanted to stick it out, but she was scared," Amy Berry told the Journal. "She called us Sunday morning crying and said, ‘I want to come home,’ so her dad and I drove down 14 hours to get her. If something happened to her, we’d never forgive ourselves.”
Amy Berry went on to tell the paper that two previous incidents of gunfire near Brooke’s apartment concerned the family.
“Brooke called when a shooting was happening and she was hiding in the bathtub,” Amy told the Journal. “I was thinking, ‘This is crazy.’ ”
Berry will continue her current UNM classes online and enter the transfer portal, per the report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.