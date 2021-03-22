NCAA UNC Greensboro Florida St Basketball

Florida State's RayQuan Evans passes during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — RayQuan Evans' NCAA tournament experience will last at least one more game.

Evans, a Billings Skyview graduate, helped No. 4-seeded Florida State beat fifth-seeded Colorado 71-53 Monday in the second round of the NCAA men's tourney at Farmers Coliseum. The Seminoles (18-6) will face top-seeded Michigan on Sunday in the Sweet 16.

On Monday, Evans scored two points, grabbed one rebound, blocked one shot and committed one turnover in 18 minutes. The 6-foot-4 senior who starts at point guard shot 0 of 2 from the field, 0 of 1 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV tries a shot as Florida State center Tanor Ngom (34) and guard RayQuan Evans team up for the block during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Monday.

In Saturday's 64-54 first-round win over UNC-Greensboro, Evans scored one point (0 of 2 from the field, 1 of 2 from the line) and dished out two assists in 16 minutes.

FSU's win Monday was the first over a Pac-12 team at the tournament.

Evans graduated from Skyview in 2017, played at North Idaho College and transferred to FSU before the 2019-20 season.

