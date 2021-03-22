INDIANAPOLIS — RayQuan Evans' NCAA tournament experience will last at least one more game.
Evans, a Billings Skyview graduate, helped No. 4-seeded Florida State beat fifth-seeded Colorado 71-53 Monday in the second round of the NCAA men's tourney at Farmers Coliseum. The Seminoles (18-6) will face top-seeded Michigan on Sunday in the Sweet 16.
On Monday, Evans scored two points, grabbed one rebound, blocked one shot and committed one turnover in 18 minutes. The 6-foot-4 senior who starts at point guard shot 0 of 2 from the field, 0 of 1 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.
In Saturday's 64-54 first-round win over UNC-Greensboro, Evans scored one point (0 of 2 from the field, 1 of 2 from the line) and dished out two assists in 16 minutes.
FSU's win Monday was the first over a Pac-12 team at the tournament.
Evans graduated from Skyview in 2017, played at North Idaho College and transferred to FSU before the 2019-20 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.