BILLINGS — Billings Skyview graduate and North Idaho College sophomore Julius Mims has committed to play men’s basketball at the University of Idaho.

Mims confirmed his commitment to the Vandals with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Sunday, saying he committed to the program on Friday.

This year, Mims averaged 16.9 points per game and was the co-leader for North Idaho in scoring. His 9.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinals (28-1) also led the team as North Idaho advanced to the Northwest Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

In 24 games this year, Mims also averaged 58.3% field goal shooting and 41.3% shooting from beyond the arc. He made 69.3% of his free throws.

Mims also was recognized as an All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches for the 2022-23 season.

Mims was the 2020 male Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year as a senior at Skyview.

At Skyview, Mims helped the Falcons win the co-championship at the 2020 State AA basketball tournament. He was also selected to the Montana team for the Midland Roundtable all-star basketball series against Wyoming, which was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

In track and field at Skyview, Mims was a three-year letter-winner and claimed the State AA title in the high jump in 2019 with a mark of 6-9. He didn’t get the chance to defend his high jump title in 2020 as the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Last year, Idaho was 10-22 overall in men’s basketball and 4-14 in the Big Sky Conference. The Vandals lost to Northern Arizona 87-76 in the first round of the Big Sky tourney in Boise, Idaho.

On March 16, Seattle University associate head coach Alex Pribble was announced as the new men’s basketball coach at Idaho.