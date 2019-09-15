ST. LOUIS — Former Billings Skyview standout Tre' Strong was honored as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Sunday.
Strong, a transfer from Utah, plays cornerback for Southern Illinois. Southern Illinois' defense held UT Martin to eight-straight scoreless drives on the way to a 28-14 comeback victory Saturday.
According to a press release from Southern Illinois, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Strong forced two fumbles, had two pass breakups and added five tackles, including one for loss.
Strong is a fifth-year senior for SIU and originally began his career at Montana State.
