ST. LOUIS — Former Billings Skyview standout Tre' Strong was honored as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Sunday.

Strong, a transfer from Utah, plays cornerback for Southern Illinois. Southern Illinois' defense held UT Martin to eight-straight scoreless drives on the way to a 28-14 comeback victory Saturday.

According to a press release from Southern Illinois, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Strong forced two fumbles, had two pass breakups and added five tackles, including one for loss. 

Strong is a fifth-year senior for SIU and originally began his career at Montana State.

