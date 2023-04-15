BILLINGS — Paolo Salminen is going to be a cowboy — a Wyoming Cowboy.

The two-time State AA champion and four-time state placer for Billings Skyview visited the school in Laramie last weekend and signed with the Big 12 program shortly after.

Salminen, who won back-to-back State AA titles at 170 pounds his junior and senior seasons for the Falcons and was undefeated over that stretch with a 40-0 record and 32 pins as a junior and a 39-0 record and 35 pins as a senior, is thrilled with the opportunity to wrestle at Wyoming.

“It’s funny, that song by Kid Rock, Cowboy, I want to be a Cowboy baby, that was playing in my head all the time when I went on the visit,” Salminen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday.

Salminen said he’ll be a walk-on with the Cowboys but will have the opportunity to earn financial aid. The hard-working Falcon, who was third at the 2021 state tourney at 152 pounds and second at state at 152 in 2020, is motivated to achieve an athletic scholarship.

“I’m going to work my butt off and show those guys what I’m all about,” Salminen said.

Salminen, who has a 4.0 weighted GPA at Skyview while taking honors and AP courses, believes he would like to study pre-medical or pre-law at Wyoming.

“I’ll do my generals and stuff my first year, just so I can see what I like and I’ll decide,” said Salminen.

The projected weight class for Salminen is 165 or 174 pounds. Salminen said he also visited North Dakota State University, where his older brother Vince Salminen wrestled, and The Citadel (South Carolina).

“I had a lot of opportunities to go see DII options that could have offered me money,” said Salminen. “But I thought I love the opportunity to go wrestle at the highest level. Why wouldn’t I go and do this and prove myself.”

Salminen said there are a lot of positives about wrestling for the Cowboys, who have been coached by Mark Branch the past 15 seasons.

In fact, when Salminen toured the Wyoming campus he came away very impressed by the facilities and he said of his future wrestling teammates and coaches — “it felt like a big family and was awesome.”

Overall, Salminen is looking forward to testing his wrestling and academic skills in college and representing the Wyoming Cowboys in a state where he can enjoy the outdoor activities he cherishes.

“It’s close to home and only a six-hour drive and I’ll be able to have family come watch me and come home at Christmas,” said Salminen. “I love to go out and do outdoor stuff and this allows me to. Hunting, fishing, snowboarding, hiking and going to lakes, stuff of that nature. I love it and I grew up around it.”