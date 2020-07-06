Taylor Mims

Billings Senior graduate Taylor Mims, pictured in 2018, was singled out by the Spokesman-Review as one of Washington State's best athletes this century.

BILLINGS — Billings Senior graduate Taylor Mims is one of the 20 best athletes to play for Washington State this century, according to a list created by the Spokesman-Review.

The Spokane, Washington-based newspaper ranked Mims No. 18 among all Washington State athletes this century.

Mims' career with the Cougars ended in 2018. She was a three-time all-Pac-12 selection and finished with top-10 career WSU marks in nine categories, Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson noted.

"One of the most dominant outside hitters to come through Bohler Gym, Mims also contributed to one of the most impressive runs by WSU’s volleyball team, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament twice and helping the Cougars reach the Sweet 16 as a senior in 2018," Lawson wrote. "Mims left Pullman with a career record of 79-54 and won AVCA third-team All-America honors as a senior — the first WSU player to earn better than honorable mention since 1996."

Last year, Mims signed with Spanish volleyball club CV Haris of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

To qualify for the Spokesman-Review's list, athletes must have played at least half of their careers this century. Post-college resumes were not weighed, which partially explains why former Cougar QB Luke Falk was ranked No. 1 over NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.

