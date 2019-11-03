FOREST CITY, Iowa — Tyger Frye and Hayden Gibson had record-setting days but Dickinson State needed a 42-yard field goal by Jeremiah Paine to defeat Waldorf 30-28 in North Star Athletic Association college football on Saturday.
Paine, a former record-setting quarterback for Westby-Grenora, made the game-winner with five seconds remaining.
Frye, a junior receiver from Billings, finished with 16 catches for 194 yards, both single-game records for the Blue Hawks. Frye held the previous record for receptions with 10 against Presentation last year. The previous single-game mark for receiving yards was 192 by Eric Boettcher against Valley City State in 1993.
Frye now ranks second at DSU for career receptions (138), fifth for receiving yards (1,745) and tied for fifth for career touchdowns (18). He needs two more scoring passes to move into the top three.
Gibson, a senior from Bismarck, North Dakota, was 40 of 67 passing for 524 yards and four touchdowns against Waldorf.
The completions, attempts and yards were all single-game passing records. Gibson held the previous records for all three with 26 completions against Presentation, 41 attempts against Dakota State and 380 yards against Kansas Wesleyan. All three were set last season.
