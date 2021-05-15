BOZEMAN — Former Billings West standout Katrina Terry won the Big Sky Conference women's pole vault title for Eastern Washington on Saturday by clearing 13 feet, 1 inch at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
Billings West graduate gets it done. https://t.co/XCim7fexo8— Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) May 15, 2021
Also Saturday, Missoula Sentinel distance runner Marshall Beatty won a silver medal in the 5,000-meter race for Army at the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Springfield, Massachusetts.
Terry, a senior, was third in the Big Sky meet in 2019 and fourth in indoor competition during the 2019-20 season. She was a Class AA state champion in 2017.
Beatty's time of 14 minutes, 6.13 seconds left the junior four seconds behind winner Ezra Mutai of American International. Beatty competed in the NCAA cross country championships in March.
Former Bigfork High distance runner Bryn Morley, ex-Bozeman High thrower Cade Wessel and Missoula Sentinel jumper Ashley McElmurry all finished fourth in their championship meets.
They are all among 29 former Montana high school standouts competing for out-of-state NCAA Division I programs in outdoor championships this weekend.
McElmurry was fourth for Nebraska in the women's long jump in the Big Ten championships in Champaign, Illinois, with a leap of 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches. She missed a bronze medal by less than five inches.
McElmurry was third in the triple jump at the Big Ten indoor championships in February.
Morley was fourth in the women's 1,500-meter run for Northern Arizona at the Big Sky championships in Ogden, Utah. Her time of 4 minutes, 25.09 seconds left her a half-second from a bronze medal. Belgrade High produce Pipi Eitel of NAU was eighth in 4:31.63.
Wessel finished fourth in the men's discus for Navy in the IC4A/ECAC championships.
Wessel, who was 10th on Friday in the javelin, had a toss of 50.5 meters. The senior's fourth throw was his best and he missed a bronze medal by .19 meters.
Wessel was the Class AA state champion for Bozeman in 2016 and 2017, and was an all-state football player for the Hawks.
Also Saturday, ex-Bozeman High athlete Delaney Bahn finished seventh in the Pac-12 women's long jump competition in Los Angeles with a 19-10 1/4 leap for Oregon State. Bahn, a freshman who has competed in eight events this spring for the Beavers, will be in the high jump Sunday.
Former Manhattan Christian athlete Lincoln Young finished 10th in the pole vault for Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference championships. Young, a junior who was a two-time high school state champion, cleared 16-8 3/4 at College Station, Texas.
Lewistown's Anna Zimmer was 11th in the American Athletic Conference women's shot put championships for Wichita State with a throw of 47-3 1/2 at Tampa, Florida.
Sidney product Carter Hughes was 16th for Minnesota in the men's discus in the Big Ten championships with a toss of 166-0 at Champaign, Illinois.
Huntley Project graduate Emily Poole of North Dakota State was 17th in the women's discus with a toss of 126-06 1/4 in the Summit League championships at Vermillion, South Dakota.
Sierrah Hardy of Eastern Washington, a Missoula Hellgate alum, was 16th in the women's javelin at the Big Sky meet with a toss of 129-4.
Manhattan High graduate Alexa Arthun of Navy qualified for Sunday's finals of the women's 100-meter hurdles in the IC4A/ECAC championships by finishing fifth in the prelims.
This story will be updated.
