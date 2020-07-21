MOREHEAD, Ky. — Billings native Alex (Gjevre) Nail has been selected for induction into the Morehead State University athletic hall of fame.
After a standout career at Billings West High School, Nail was a pitcher on the Morehead State softball team from 2007-10, helping lead a resurgence of the Eagles program.
Nail was a three-time first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, and was voted the league’s pitcher of the year in 2008 when she went 17-6 with a 0.96 ERA.
Nail holds program records for victories (70), strikeouts (651), appearances (145), starts (114), saves (7), shutouts (21) and innings pitched (745.1). She ranks second in winning percentage (.636).
After her time at Morehead State, Gjevre pursued and earned her masters and doctorate degrees in microbiology from the University of Kentucky.
Nail is just the third softball player selected for hall of fame induction at Morehead State.
