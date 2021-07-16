BILLINGS — RJ Lowdog has always dreamed about wrestling in college.
Now, the four-time State AA placer from Billings West has earned that opportunity.
Earlier this week, Lowdog signed a letter of intent to wrestle with NCAA Division II Minot State in North Dakota.
“I’m pretty stoked,” Lowdog, who finished second at 138 pounds at this year’s state tourney, said. “I’m just happy I figured something out and got it done.”
As a junior, Lowdog — who is Sioux and Assiniboine — was fourth at the state tourney at 132 pounds and third as a sophomore at 120 pounds. He was sixth at state as a freshman at 113 pounds.
“It’s good for him and a good step in the right direction for what he wants to do,” West coach Jeremy Hernandez said of Lowdog wrestling for the Beavers.
Lowdog, who said he had a 106-36 career won-loss record for the Bears, has made a history of overcoming the odds.
The likable and hard-working wrestler was born with disfigured legs due to amniotic band syndrome, and doctors amputated Lowdog’s lower legs below the middle shins after he was born.
Lowdog worked hard to become one of the leading wrestlers on both the West High team, and the entire state in his weight division.
“If you know RJ, anything is possible with that kid,” Hernandez said. “We all knew he would go wrestle at the next level.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him. Words can’t describe him and what he means to West High wrestling and the wrestling world and what he’s overcome and never complaining. It’s just who he is.”
Lowdog — who is working this summer siding houses and installing rain gutters — played football as a freshman at West and also participated in track and wrestling. As a sophomore, he switched to running cross country in the fall, along with wrestling in the winter and track in the spring. In track, Lowdog competed in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Lowdog has a pair of prostheses for regular activities such as attending class, and a set of blades, which he uses when running or training for sports.
All along, Lowdog — who plans to study computer science — knew he wanted to compete in sports in college.
“It’s always been my dream,” he said. “It was either (wrestle) or run at the big college level.”
However, wrestling has always tugged at Lowdog’s heart strings. Lowdog credited his parents and Hernandez for taking him to countless tournaments.
“I wasn’t the best at running, my focus was on wrestling,” he said. “I do a ton of offseason wrestling. Sometimes in the offseason, we’d go and wrestle the whole time and travel the country and go to big tournaments.”
Lowdog has a strong Christian faith and credits his belief for helping him overcome the odds.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Lowdog said. “I’m grateful I’ve been able to get this far in life and have God helping me in this process. I’m really fortunate.”
Like all athletes, Lowdog has had to endure and push himself through hard times.
“I’ve had my moments when I hated training but I set that aside and got it out of my head,” he said. “I have a knack to keep going forward and pushing through everything.”
At Minot State, Lowdog knows he’ll have to remain dedicated.
“I just have to work harder than everyone else and stay focused on my grades, training myself, and working out all the time,” he said. “It will be pretty fun.”
Hernandez is confident Lowdog will take full advantage of the opportunity that awaits.
“He’ll do really well,” Hernandez said. “The way he works and how he prepares himself, he’ll do just fine.”
