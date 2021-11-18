Ali Keith

Billings West's Ali Keith signs to join the cross country and track and field programs at Division II Cal State Monterey Bay.

BILLINGS — Ali Keith of Billings West has signed to compete in cross country and track and field at Cal State Monterey Bay.

Keith, a senior, placed fifth at the Class A state meet on Oct. 23 in Missoula, finishing with a time of 19:13.52. She was West's highest placer, and helped the Golden Bears to a fifth-place finish in the team standings. She placed eighth at state as a junior and 16th as a sophomore. 

Last week, Keith won the open division at the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest Championships in Boise, Idaho, with a time of 18:41.9.

In track and field, Keith qualified for the Class AA meet in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters last spring. 

Cal State Monterey Bay is an NCAA Division II athletic program that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

