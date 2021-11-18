BILLINGS — Ali Keith of Billings West has signed to compete in cross country and track and field at Cal State Monterey Bay.
Keith, a senior, placed fifth at the Class A state meet on Oct. 23 in Missoula, finishing with a time of 19:13.52. She was West's highest placer, and helped the Golden Bears to a fifth-place finish in the team standings. She placed eighth at state as a junior and 16th as a sophomore.
Last week, Keith won the open division at the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest Championships in Boise, Idaho, with a time of 18:41.9.
In track and field, Keith qualified for the Class AA meet in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters last spring.
Cal State Monterey Bay is an NCAA Division II athletic program that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.