BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's Mya Hansen, who is from Billings, was recognized Monday as the freshman basketball player of the week in the Mountain West Conference
Hansen, a guard, played her high school basketball at Laurel and Billings Central.
Against Brigham Young University, Hansen scored 31 of BSU's 67 points on 8 of 15 shooting.
She also shot 11 of 11 on free throws and knocked down four 3-pointers.
Hansen became the first Bronco player to score over 30 points in a game since Jade Loville hit for 40 against UNLV on Feb. 10, 2021.
Hansen also led BSU in scoring with 11 points in the following game against Colorado.
For the two games last week, she shot 52.2% (12 of 23) from the field and 63.6% (7 of 11) from 3-point territory.
