LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff — including Bozeman native Matt Lubick, the offensive coordinator — is out.
Frost on Monday fired Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held. Lubick was in the mix for Montana State's head coaching position a year ago.
It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach, whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon, and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.
Lubick will still make $500,000 through December 2022.
Lubick interviewed for the MSU job in January but ultimately decided to stay in Lincoln.
Lubick was born in Bozeman and has extensive connections to the area and to MSU. He played college football at Montana Western alongside current Montana State assistant Brian Armstrong and former Bobcat assistant B.J. Robertson.
His father, Sonny Lubick, spent more than a decade at MSU as a head coach (1978-81) and assistant.
During a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald on Monday evening, Alberts lamented the timing of the firings but said he understood the need to finalize the decisions with Nebraska on a bye week and the staff set to hit the road recruiting this week.
“It’s hard for me to in the middle of a season, make statements about, this coach will be here, this one won’t,” Alberts said. “But the reality is that the world’s changed a little bit in college football with the portal and the early signing date and that has kind of sped up some of these decisions and necessitated some of them. As we’ve gone through our conversations, we had kind of reached a point where it was fair, in light of the off week and some of the recruiting and some of the changes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.