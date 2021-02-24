BILLINGS — Defender Bryan Maxwell scored the winning goal in the 80th minute Wednesday and Montana State Billings prevailed 3-2 over crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College in men's soccer at Herb Klindt Field.
Rocky's Milo Downey and MSUB's Edgar Ramirez traded first-half goals and the teams went into intermission tied 1-1. Austin Shafer scored on a penalty kick in the 46th minute to give the Yellowjackets the lead, and Igor Soares tied the game for Rocky roughly 10 minutes later.
Maxwell's winner was scored on a curling shot to the left corner of the frame from 15 yards. Ty Vohland was credited with the assist.
