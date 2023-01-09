Caleb Bellach of Montana Tech and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week.
Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior from Dillon.
Bellach averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per game as No. 13-ranked Montana Tech went 2-0 at home against No. 24 Carroll College and the University of Providence.
He scored a season-high 26 points against Providence as the Orediggers won their 22nd consecutive game at home.
Montana Western also went 2-0 on the week, with a win over Providence at home and a road victory at MSU-Northern.
Fitzgerald averaged a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs, along with 3.5 steals and three assists. She shot 61.9% from the field.
