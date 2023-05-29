Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Colorado State University-Pueblo senior weight man Justin Jenks placed fourth in the shot put at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Outdoor Championships at the CSU Pueblo Thunder Bowl recently.

Jenks (CHS 2018) earned his sixth first-team All-America honor with a toss of 59-feet-11 3/4, on his third and final toss in the preliminaries. In the finals, his best throw was 57-3/4. Jenks, who has another year of eligibility left, also earned a bronze medal in the shot and first team All-American at the Indoor nationals in March.

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs sophomore Melissa Moreni placed eighth in the 100 hurdles, with a clocking of 13.60 seconds. Moreni (CHS 2020) qualified eighth for the finals with a 13.75 in the prelims. UCCS teammate Audrey Bloomquist (CHS 2019) made second team All-American, placing 13th in the triple jump with a leap of 40-5.

Bloomquist, a redshirt junior, was honored as the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award for the D-II Women's Outdoor T&F Championships. "The ELITE 90...recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers," according to the gomountainlions.com website.

"The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's 90 championships."

Audrey is the first in UCCS history to earn the NCAA Elite 90 Award. A business major with a perfect 4.00 GPA, she spearheaded the Lady Mountain Lions to their third consecutive RMAC outdoor championships, scoring 30 1/2 points with conference titles in the long jump, triple jump and 400 relay, along with a runner-up in the 100 dash.

She was then recognized with first team All-RMAC honors in the same four principles, and USTFCCCA All-Region accolades in the relay and TJ. "With her PR and school record of 41-1/2 in the triple jump at the RMAC Outdoor Championships, Bloomquist earned her first individual selection to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships as the No. 8 seed," the school's web site noted.

