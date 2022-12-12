Andrew Cook of Carroll College and Briaunna McCullough of Montana State-Northern were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.
Cook is a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, while McCullough is a 5-6 junior guard.
Cook averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists per game last week for the No. 23 Saints. Carroll won both of its games at a tournament in Helena.
McCullough was honored for the second consecutive week.
In three games last week, she averaged a double-double of 15.5 points and 10 rebounds. She also averaged four assists and 3.5 steals.
